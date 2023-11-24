One gets 9-month RI in NDPS case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Chandigarh Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Jaspreet Singh Minhas has sentenced a person, Radhe Shyam (alias Pagga), to nine months of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a three-year-old Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.

Shyam was booked following a complaint by Mauli Jagran police station Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh.

Shyam was reportedly arrested on August 13, 2020, with 15 injections of pentazocine lactate of 1 ml each and as many injections of phenergan (promethazine hydrochloride) of 2 ml each in Mauli Jagran. He did not have a valid permit or licence for the substances.

Following the completion of the investigation, charges were framed against the accused under Section 22 of the NDPS Act. He initially pleaded not guilty, but later confessed to the crime.

The court observed that it was of the view that the accused had pleaded guilty of his own accord, without any kind of coercion or undue influence.

The court noted that since the accused had pleaded guilty and confessed to the crime, he was held guilty for the offence punishable under Section 22 of the NDPS Act. He was subsequently sentenced to nine months of rigorous imprisonment.

