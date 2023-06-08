One held for assaulting Indira Colony resident

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 7

The police have arrested the main suspect involved in an assault case. The arrested individual has been identified as Papu, a resident of Indira Colony, Sector 17, here.

The victim, Kishan Wal, a resident of Indira Colony, Panchkula, had complained to the police on May 24. The complainant had stated to the police that on May 23, Papu, who resides in Indira Colony, had verbally abused him following which a heated argument ensued between them. The situation escalated and the complainant’s family members intervened to stop the altercation. Papu threatened to harm the complainant.

The following morning, as the complainant reached near Labour Chowk, Papu and his son Hari Singh along with their accomplices intercepted him. A physical altercation ensued during which Papu attacked the complainant with a knife and other weapons. Papu threatened the complainant that he would kill him.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Papu at the Sector 14 police station under Sections 323/324/341/506 of the IPC. The police presented Papu before a court, which sent him to judicial custody in Ambala.