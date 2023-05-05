One held for gambling

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 4

In a crackdown on anti-social activities in public places, the local police have arrested a Kharak Mangoli man for gambling.

The suspect has been identified as Munna Lal.

A police team patrolling at Majri Chowk received a tip-off about the suspect. Acting swiftly on the information, the team raided the spot and apprehended the suspect while he was gambling.

A sum of Rs 1,870 was recovered from him. A case has been registered under the Gambling Act at the Sector 7 police station.