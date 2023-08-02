One held for house theft

Panchkula, August 1
The police arrested a resident of Rajiv Colony in Sector 17 here for theft at a house.
The suspect was identified as Sarvendra Singh.
The incident was reported on July 19 when the victim, a resident of Sector 15, lodged a complaint with the police that an unidentified person stole four gold finger rings, an earring, a silver anklet, Rs 30,000 and a mobile phone.
A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 14 police station.
During the course of investigation, the police apprehended the suspect.
