One held for stealing mobile

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for stealing a mobile phone. Pinku Kumar, a resident of Mani Majra, reported that an unidentified person had stolen a mobile phone from his house on September 17. During investigation, the suspect, identified as Suraj, alias Langra, a resident of Shanti Nagar, was arrested. TNS

Laptop, cash stolen from shop

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported at a shop in Sector 18. In a complaint to the police, Sanjeev Sharma said one laptop, DVR, hard disk and about Rs 12,000 were stolen from his shop between September 17 and 18. The police have registered a case at the Sector 19 police station and started investigation. TNS

Man arrested with charas

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man with 200 grams of charas. The suspect, identified as Dharminder (40), a resident of New Indira Colony (NIC), Mani Majra, was nabbed near the level crossing. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the IT Park police station. TNS

Ban on stubble burning in Mohali

Mohali: The district administration has imposed a complete ban on stubble burning. District Magistrate Aashika Jain said burning of crop residue polluted the environment and caused a loss of soil fertility. TNS

Sonal tops BDS final-year exam

Mohali: Sonal Sangar topped the BDS final year examination at Rayat-Bahra Dental College and Hospital, Sahauran. The exam was conducted by Baba Farid University. Sonal Sangar, Poorva Aggarwal, Ramandeep Kaur, Mehakdeep Saini and Surbhi Singla bagged distinctions. TNS

Flash mob bats for cleanliness

Zirakpur: Aimed at creating a clean and drug-free society, the Zirakpur MC, the Mohali police and Royale Estate Group under its CSR initiative joined hands to organise Indian Swachhata League Season-2 at Oxford Street. The event saw an impressive participation of people from different walks of life. Oxford Street came alive with vibrant performances, including captivating flash mobs, cultural showcases and a dedicated Swachh Bharat drive. TNS

Century Cricket win by 140 runs

Panchkula: Century Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, defeated DAV Cricket Academy, by 140 runs in the third Krishna Devi Memorial U-25 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the Zirakpur team posted 322 runs with the help of Vikas (134). Tejveer (90) and Akshit Rana (65) were the other main scorers for the side. Vivek Gupta claimed two wickets, while Arav Setia and Krishnanshu took one each for the bowling side. In reply, DAV Academy lads were bundled out for 182 runs 36 overs. Rushil Shrivastava (57), Ashmit Mehra (29), Pranjal (28) and Yash Kapila (28) were the main scorers for the side. Janam picked four wickets, while Anurag Sharma and Mannat Sharma took two wickets each. Ravinder Pal Singh and Shivam Gupta claimed a wicket apiece. TNS

Akshita, Radha grab tennis gold

Chandigarh: Akshita Vashisht and Radha of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate School, Sector 26, claimed gold medal each in the girls’ U-17 inter-school tennis tournament. In the final, Akshita defeated Ira Chadha 8-7(8-6), while Radha defeated Dhriti 8-1. TNS

City bowling squad selected

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Bowling Federation selected a local squad for the upcoming National Lawn Ball Championship to be held in Guwahati from September 23 to 30. The squad comprises Pardeep Kumar, Prashant Gop, Pankaj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Yadav, Abhishek, Daksh, Ajay Raj Singh, Soni Inderjeet Kaur, Yashmeen Praveen, Anjali Dhiman, Ishika, Gurbani and Riya.