Panic ensued on Monday night around 8.55 pm at Sector 21, Panchkula, when a suspicious youth trespassed into the residence of retired Army General Naresh Kumar by scaling the boundary wall.

Spotting unusual movement outside, the General immediately pressed the panic button connected to Global Securex Security Services.

Within five minutes, the company’s Quick Response Team (QRT) — comprising four trained guards — arrived on the scene. The team swiftly surrounded the premises and entered the house by jumping over the main gate. The intruder was quickly overpowered, pinned down, and handed over to the police, who are now investigating the motive behind the break-in.

Initial inquiries suggest that the man’s behaviour was highly suspicious. According to Sajeewan Kumar, manager, Global Securex Security Services, this was not the first time their team had foiled criminal attempts in the area. Similar break-in attempts were recently thwarted in Sectors 2 and 21 due to the alertness of security personnel.

General Naresh Kumar said, “Had the response to the panic button been slower, the outcome could have been serious.”