One held guilty of minor’s rape, two acquitted

The Fast Track Special Court here has convicted a person and acquitted two other accused in a minor’s rape case. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence tomorrow.

The police had registered an FIR against the three accused under Sections 376 (2) (n) & 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on March 30, 2022, on a complaint of a minor girl.

In the complaint, the victim stated that she was in relationship with a boy who developed physical relations with her at her residence and several times later at different locations in Haryana. On learning that she was pregnant, the accused left her. On December 4, 2021, she delivered a baby with the help of a mid-wife.

During an investigation into the case, the accused was arrested. The victim’s statement was recorded before the Magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. In her statement, the girl alleged that two other persons were also involved in the crime.

After completion of the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused. Finding a prime facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Raman Sihag, the counsel for the accused, argued that they were falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, the public prosecutor claimed that the prosecution has proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted one accused of the charges framed against him and acquitted the other two.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on March 6.