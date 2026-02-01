DT
Home / Chandigarh / One held in card fraud

One held in card fraud

Third accused apprehended from Delhi

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 12:31 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
The Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, Panchkula, has uncovered an organised gang involved in duping an elderly resident of approximately Rs 12.20 lakh on the pretext of issuing a credit card. A third accused has been arrested in the case, while two others are already in judicial custody. The complainant, a resident of Sector 4, reported that a fraudster posing as an employee of Punjab National Bank offered to issue a credit card. Through phone calls and WhatsApp messages, the accused obtained bank account information, debit card number and PIN details, and subsequently withdrew funds through multiple transactions. Two accused, Bhoma Ram and Uda Ram, were arrested earlier. Third accused, Vivek Kumar Gautam was apprehended from Delhi.

