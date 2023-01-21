One held in Sector 38 stabbing case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 20

The UT police have arrested one of the suspects in the murder of a 23-year-old youth in Sector 38 here.

The victim, Sahil, was stabbed to death on Wednesday night.

The suspect has been identified as Gagan of Sector 38. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in two-day police custody.

The police said Sahil’s interrogation revealed that a suspect involved in the murder was arrested for drug peddling last year and was presently out on bail.