One held in Sector 38 stabbing case

Chandigarh, January 20
The UT police have arrested one of the suspects in the murder of a 23-year-old youth in Sector 38 here.
The victim, Sahil, was stabbed to death on Wednesday night.
The suspect has been identified as Gagan of Sector 38. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in two-day police custody.
The police said Sahil’s interrogation revealed that a suspect involved in the murder was arrested for drug peddling last year and was presently out on bail.
