One held under POCSO Act in Panchkula village

Panchkula, January 13
A person from Bataud village in the district has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The suspect, identified as Rahul, allegedly molested a teenaged boy.
On a complaint of the victim’s mother, a case under Section 8 of the POCSO Act was registered against the suspect at the Chandimandir police station.
The police said they arrested the suspect on Thursday. He was produced in a court today, which remanded him in judicial custody.
