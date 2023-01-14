One held under POCSO Act in Panchkula village

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 13

A person from Bataud village in the district has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The suspect, identified as Rahul, allegedly molested a teenaged boy.

On a complaint of the victim’s mother, a case under Section 8 of the POCSO Act was registered against the suspect at the Chandimandir police station.

The police said they arrested the suspect on Thursday. He was produced in a court today, which remanded him in judicial custody.

