One held with 21-kg cannabis

Panchkula, January 1
Police officials in Panchkula today arrested a drug peddler with 21 kg (commercial quantity) of cannabis.
ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj today said a team of the anti-narcotics cell of Panchkula had arrested a resident of Kurawala village, Santosh Kumar, with a commercial quantity of cannabis following a tip-off.
The police caught hold of the suspect and found 21.3 kg of cannabis, worth about Rs 3.15 lakh, in his possession. The arrested suspect will be produced in a local court.
