One held with 28-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 17

Panchkula’s anti-narcotics team has caught a heroin smuggler and recovered 28.52 grams of heroin from his possession. The arrested person has been identified as Sandeep Gill, a resident of Haripur village.

A police spokesperson, while divulging details of the case, said, “Anti-narcotics cell in-charge Bhim Kumar and his team caught the individual.”

He said a team of the anti-narcotics cell was present near Sectors 2 and 4 of Panchkula on Thursday. It had received a tip-off about the drug smuggler.

The police have registered a case against the suspect at the Sector-5 police station under the NDPS Act. He was produced in court and sent to police remand for two days.

