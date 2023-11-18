One held with 28-gm heroin

Panchkula, November 17
Panchkula’s anti-narcotics team has caught a heroin smuggler and recovered 28.52 grams of heroin from his possession. The arrested person has been identified as Sandeep Gill, a resident of Haripur village.
A police spokesperson, while divulging details of the case, said, “Anti-narcotics cell in-charge Bhim Kumar and his team caught the individual.”
He said a team of the anti-narcotics cell was present near Sectors 2 and 4 of Panchkula on Thursday. It had received a tip-off about the drug smuggler.
The police have registered a case against the suspect at the Sector-5 police station under the NDPS Act. He was produced in court and sent to police remand for two days.
