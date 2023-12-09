One held with 6.55-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 8

The police have nabbed a drug peddler with heroin.

The suspect has been identified as Kunal Mehta.

Police officials said they received a tip-off about a peddler who was on his way to sell heroin in Sector 20. A police team, along with the informant, then reached Sector 20 in plain clothes. The police said a scooter coming from the Dhakoli side was directed to stop, but the rider tried to flee. However, the vehicle skidded and the rider was nabbed. The police recovered 6.55 gm of heroin from his possession.

Mehta revealed that he supplied drugs with his accomplice Ashish Nishad of Sector 20, said the police. A case has been registered against the duo.

