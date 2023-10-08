One held with illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Sector 52 resident, Rajat, 28, while he was illegally possessing 48 quarters of country liquor near Gate No. 2, LIG flats, Sector 52, on Friday. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. The accused was later released on bail. TNS

Woman duped of Rs 43 lakh

Chandigarh: A Kaimbwala resident has been duped of Rs 43,81,920 in an online fraud. She had downloaded a loan app and was blackmailed into paying a hefty amount by the fraudsters. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station.

57 donate blood

Panchkula: A blood donation camp was organised in Kalka by Aruna Asif Ali Government PG College with the Shri Shiv Kavad Mahasangh Charitable Trust, District Red Cross Society, Civil Hospital and blood bank of Panchkula. — TNS

Tennis academy to host tourney

Chandigarh: Modern Tennis Academy is set to host a local open tournament for players in the under-10 years, 12 years, 14 years, and 16 years (singles) categories. The event will be held from October 14 to 15. Interested players can confirm their entries with the organisers. TNS

Powerlifting assn gets new prez

Chandigarh: The house of the Chandigarh Powerlifting Association elected HS Bhullar as their new president, while international powerlifter Nirmaljit Singh has been appointed as the general secretary. During the general house meeting, Anil Kumar was elected as the treasurer. Nirmaljit is a gold medalist in the Masters Asian Powerlifting and has also represented the country in the World Masters Powerlifting. His national deadlift record has remained intact for eight years.

Honour for PU faculty members

Chandigarh: A subject-wise Bibliometric analysis (Version 6) has been conducted by a team of scientists from Stanford University and Elsevier BV-A, a leading scientific publisher. A database of nearly 2,00,000 top scientists of the world was released on October 4, which includes 15 faculty members of Panjab University. Two lists have been created for the top 2 per cent scientists. TNS

Plant nursery inaugurated

Chandigarh: Councillor Saurabh Joshi on Saturday inaugurated a plant nursery at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 15. Joshi applauded the concept implemented by Principal Prem Chitranjan, Ram Prakash, the think-tank of the project, and vice-principal Rajiv Tandon. TNS

Sanitary napkins distributed

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Mahila Congress on Saturday claimed to have distributed 1,500 sanitary napkins among women in Bapu Dham Colony. Party president Deepa Dubey said the campaign to distribute sanitary napkins was underway in the city keeping the health of women in mind. As part of the campaign, Tara Devi, block president of the party, gave these away to women at the Sector 26 colony. TNS

MC to celebrate city’s 70th anniv

Chandigarh: The local municipal corporation has planned week-long celebrations this month to mark the 70th anniversary of the city’s foundation day. Mayor Anup Gupta on Saturday congratulated every citizen for their contribution towards “making Chandigarh the number 1 city”. TNS

Arthroplasty Society formed

Chandigarh: Orthopaedic surgeons of the tricity, practising joint replacements, came together to form the Arthroplasty Society of Tricity. The society was formed with the aim of providing knowledge about proper care of joints and training younger surgeons in skills to help them deliver better surgical care, said Prof Vijay G Goni from the Department of Orthopaedics, PGI, and general secretary of the society. TNS