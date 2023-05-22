One held with poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 21

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the police have arrested a drug peddler and seized 4.46 kg of poppy husk from his possession.

Officials said a police team near Madawala village in Pinjore received information about the drug peddler. Acting on the tip-off, the police managed to nab the suspect, identified as Deepak (22), a resident of Madawala, while carrying a bag containing poppy husk.

The police registered a case against Deepak under the NDPS Act at the Pinjore police station. The suspect was produced in the court and remanded to one-day police custody.