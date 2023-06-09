One held with poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 8

The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2.2 kg poppy husk from him. The suspect has been identified as Mintu.

A police team was heading towards Khadkua village in Pinjore when they noticed man carrying a bag. The suspect tried to escape on seeing the police, however, he was nabbed.

The police said on checking, poppy husk was recovered from suspect’s bag. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Pinjore police station.