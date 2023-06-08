One held with poppy husk, illicit liquor

Panchkula, June 7
The police have apprehended man with stolen poppy husk and illicit liquor.
During a drive, officials of the anti-narcotics cell were patrolling near Shahpur village in Pinjore on Tuesday. They noticed an individual carrying a firearm, who attempted to flee upon spotting the police vehicle. However, the person was apprehended by the police. The arrested individual was identified as Harjit Singh (26), a resident of Shahpur village, Pinjore.
On checking, the police recovered 12 bottles of illegal liquor and 1.3 kg of stolen poppy husk (Bhukki) from a bag Harjit was carrying. A case was registered against the suspect under the Excise Act 2020 and the NDPS Act at the Pinjore police station. The suspect was presented in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.
