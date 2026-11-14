One in seven UT schoolchildren myopic: PGIMER survey

Nearly one in seven schoolchildren screened in Chandigarh has myopia, with a higher prevalence recorded among rural children than their urban counterparts, according to a survey conducted by the Advanced Eye Centre (AEC), PGIMER.

The survey was part of the AIOS SEE India Project, a nationwide school eye-screening initiative launched by the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It is the first national initiative by the AIOS to assess refractive errors and vision care among school-going children.

The project covers 60 randomly selected districts across India, targeting 1.8 lakh schoolchildren.

In Chandigarh, the survey, headed by Dr Jaspreet Sukhija, Professor, Advanced Eye Centre, covered 15 schools, including eight urban and seven rural institutions. A total of 4,211 children were screened this year. The survey was conducted under the guidance of Prof Usha Singh, Head of Department, Advanced Eye Centre.

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The findings revealed that 597 children (14.2 per cent) had myopia, indicating that nearly one in seven children screened was affected. Around 40 per cent of the children with myopia were unaware of their condition, highlighting the need for early detection.

The prevalence was 13.06 per cent among urban children and 16.26 per cent among rural children. Nearly 47 per cent of rural children with myopia were unaware of their condition, compared with 35.6 per cent in urban areas.

According to PGIMER, childhood myopia is an emerging public health concern, with increased screen exposure and reduced outdoor activity contributing to its rising prevalence. High myopia can predispose individuals to sight-threatening complications later in life, including retinal detachment, glaucoma and myopic macular degeneration.

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PGIMER has advised parents to ensure at least two hours of outdoor activity daily, limit recreational screen time, encourage regular breaks during near work and arrange timely eye examinations, particularly for children with a family history of myopia.

Evidence-based interventions, including low-dose atropine eye drops and specially designed myopia-control spectacles and contact lenses, are also available to slow its progression under ophthalmic supervision.

Dr Usha Singh said the Advanced Eye Centre remained committed to improving childhood eye health through community screening, early diagnosis, awareness initiatives and access to evidence-based myopia management. The department currently sees around 50-60 children with newly detected myopia every month.

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Through its participation in the national initiative, PGIMER aims to contribute to a better understanding of childhood refractive errors in India and strengthen efforts towards early identification and timely treatment.