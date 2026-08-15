One in three CCTV cameras in Panchkula non-functional

As many as 154 of 473 CCTV cameras in Panchkula — nearly a third of the district’s surveillance network — are lying non-functional. It exposes a significant gap in the district’s ability to enforce traffic rules, trace errant vehicles and ensure round-the-clock surveillance.

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Only 319 of the installed cameras are currently working, according to the official information accessed by The Tribune.

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Taking note of the matter, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Satpal Sharma has directed the Municipal Corporation (MC) to ensure early repair and restoration of the non-functional units, saying a fully operational network was essential to strengthen traffic and security surveillance besides enforcement.

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Police data has shown 27 fatal hit-and-run accidents in the district in 2025 alone, with Chandimandir police station accounting for nearly half of them —cases in which functional CCTV coverage often provide a crucial lead to investigators seeking to trace fleeing vehicles.

The civic body was also directed to expedite fresh road markings, cat’s eyes and required signage on internal main roads of Sector 20, a locality that figures separately in the district’s hit-and-run data with three fatal cases recorded in 2025.

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School bus inspections

Enforcement data on school transport safety, accessed separately by The Tribune, shows a sharp escalation in checks. RTA Secretary Hairatjit Kaur inspected 85 school buses in January, 74 in February, 87 in March, 81 in April and 65 in May, issuing between three and 14 challans a month through this period. Checks then dipped to 35 in June before surging to 403 in July — a jump that coincides with the reopening of schools — with challans for the month rising to 29, the highest of any month this year.

Rs 2.6 cr collected as fine in 6 months

The RTA Secretary issued 790 challans from January to June this year for overloading, tax default and absence of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) among other violations, with fines totalling approximately Rs 2.65 crore.

Target to cut road deaths by 20%

The committee’s enforcement push is tied to a standing target set by the Haryana Transport Department to cut road fatalities by 20% annually, in line with the MoRTH and UN Decade of Action for Road Safety framework. The district recorded 62 road fatalities till July during this year, against 80 in the same period last year. Crashes declined from 187 to 133 over the same months.

The DC had directed all road-owning departments to take proactive, time-bound action at crash-prone and vulnerable locations and to submit action-taken reports for review at the next meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, describing the 20% annual reduction target as a “collective priority”, said Hairatjit.