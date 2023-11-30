One killed in road mishap

Panchkula, November 29
The Panchkula police have registered a case after a two-wheeler rider, Sagar, was killed in a road accident.
Sagar’s brother, Deepak Kumar, said he worked with a cab service provider and was on his way to drop off a customer when a four-wheeler driver rammed his motorcycle. He said, “Sagar and the pillion rider fell off the bike and were dragged under the vehicle for some distance. My brother succumbed to his injuries.”A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters
Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...