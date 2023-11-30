One killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 29

The Panchkula police have registered a case after a two-wheeler rider, Sagar, was killed in a road accident.

Sagar’s brother, Deepak Kumar, said he worked with a cab service provider and was on his way to drop off a customer when a four-wheeler driver rammed his motorcycle. He said, “Sagar and the pillion rider fell off the bike and were dragged under the vehicle for some distance. My brother succumbed to his injuries.”A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC.

