One lakh Panchkula, Kalka voters deleted in door-to-door SIR survey

Almost 1 lakh voters, including 65,967 in the Panchkula assembly constituency and 33,776 in Kalka Vidhan Sabha segment have been struck off the electoral rolls following a door-to-door survey conducted during the Special Intensive Revision’s (SIR) second phase, Ambala Range Commissioner and Roll Observer Sanjeev Verma said.

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Chairing a review meeting with the District Election Officer, ERO, AEERO and representatives of political parties at the mini-secretariat, Verma directed officials to expedite the SIR Phase-2 exercise to ensure an error-free voter list. He said no eligible person should be denied the right to vote and asked Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Satpal Sharma to coordinate with RWAs, social organisations and representatives of political parties to speed up the verification process.

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Verma said the qualifying date for the exercise was July 1, 2026, and the draft publication of voter lists was completed on July 31, with copies distributed free to political party representatives. Voters can check their names at their local booth level officer or file Form 6, if unlisted. Claims and objections can be submitted till August 30 under Forms 7 and 8, or online via the Election Commission’s voter service portal.

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A special campaign for first-time voters will be held on August 19 and 20 at all government colleges, polytechnics and industrial training institutes in the district.

Verma cautioned voters that the election department never seeks OTPs or links, and BLOs only make personal contact for verification, urging political parties to spread awareness against sharing such details.

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Following the meeting, Verma carried out a surprise inspection of four booths in Sector 7, Panchkula, and six booths in Tipra village, Kalka, reviewing the progress of SIR with BLOs, seeking feedback from voters. DC-cum-DEO assured the Commissioner that the exercise would be completed on an expedited timeline.