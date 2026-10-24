One-minute toilet break costs Kharar shopkeeper Rs 1.10 lakh

A one-minute toilet break cost a shop owner Rs 1.10 lakh after a man struck at Sohal Motors near the Kharar bus stand in Mohali on Saturday.

The accused, a middle-aged man, allegedly carried out the daylight theft around noon before fleeing in an auto-rickshaw parked across the road. He had uprooted the shop’s front-facing CCTV camera, apparently in an attempt to avoid being captured on video. However, a camera installed at the rear of the shop recorded his movements.

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According to shop owner Paramjit Singh, his father was manning the counter on Saturday afternoon when he stepped away to use the bathroom, leaving the cash box unattended. The accused, who had reportedly been keeping watch from across the road, seized the opportunity and entered the shop.

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Within less than a minute, he allegedly stole Rs 1.10 lakh from the cash box, pocketed some spare parts and fled in the waiting auto-rickshaw.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and took the CCTV footage into custody.

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“Based on the footage, we are trying to identify and nab the suspect,” a police official said.

The incident has raised concerns over the security of shops near the Kharar bus stand, one of the busiest commercial hubs in Mohali district.