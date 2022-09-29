One more held in Hry Police recruitment exam scam

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 28

A special investigation team (SIT) has arrested one more person in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (male constables) recruitment exam scam, taking the number of arrests in the case to 119.

The suspect has been identified as Sunil Kumar (30), a resident of Bithmada village in Hisar district. The police had received information from the commission in December last year that fingerprints of some candidates did not match during their physical examination. The police had registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B, IPC, and the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of unfair means) Act 2921.

The SIT in-charge, ACP Vijay Kumar, said the suspect was arrested on September 27.