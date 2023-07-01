One more nabbed in heroin seizure case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, has arrested one more key person, Sunny Verma, in connection with the seizure of 40 kg of heroin in Ludhiana last year.

Sunny played a pivotal role in handling the payment transactions for the international drug syndicate that was dismantled by the NCB. He is also a key associate and brother-in-law of Akshay Chhabra, who was apprehended at the Jaipur Airport last year.

The drug network was operated from Ludhiana under Chhabra’s control. As of now, a total of 40 kg of heroin and 557 gram of opium have been seized by the NCB, Chandigarh. Eighteen individuals associated with this network have been arrested.