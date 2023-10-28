One nabbed for snatching phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh police have arrested one person after a Mani Majra resident, Sanjeev, reported that an unidentified person snatched his mobile phone near a temple in the area. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at Mani Majra police station, following which the suspect was arrested. TNS

Chain snatched at Sector 47

Chandigarh: A city resident complained to the police that two miscreants riding a motorcycle snatched her gold chain near Sector 47-C on Thursday. A case under Sections 379-A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sector 31 police station. TNS

Harnoor set to lead local side

Chandigarh: Harnoor Singh is set to captain the Chandigarh U-23 team for the BCCI Men’s Trophy. The tournament is to be played from October 28 to November 9 at Rajkot. Chandigarh is placed in Group B along with Sikkim, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, and Hyderabad. The team will kick off their campaign on October 28 against Sikkim. TNS

City TT assn to hold state c’ship

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Table Tennis Association is set to organise the 36th State Championship for the Gurukul Trophy. The championship will be conducted for cadets, sub-juniors, juniors, and youth categories from November 1 to 5 at the Sector 50 Sports Complex. Players born on or after January 1, 2013 (hope U-11), born on or after January 1, 2011 (U-13), born on or after January 1, 2009 (U-15), born on or after January 1, 2007 (U-17), and born on or after January 1, 2005 (U-19) will be eligible to participate.