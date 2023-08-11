One nabbed with heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 10

A resident of Kharag Mangoli here has been arrested after he was found in possession of heroin.

The suspect was identified as Sunny. On a tip-off, the police arrested him near North Park at Chandimandir on Wednesday after 50.46 gm of heroin was seized from his possession.

A case was registered against the suspect under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Chandimandir police station. The suspect was produced in a court, which remanded him in five-day police custody.

