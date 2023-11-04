One of 3 murder suspects kills self

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 3

After the police booked three people — Satish Kumar, Mandeep and Dara Singh — in connection with the murder of a Talheri Gujran village resident identified as Ramkumar, whose body was recovered from a cattle shed, one of the suspects, Satish, took his own life on Thursday.

In his complaint to the police, Ramkumar’s son, Rajbir, stated that his father used to stay at a cattle shed owned by them at night. Early on Thursday morning, when the complainant’s mother reached the shed to serve tea to Ramkumar, she found that there were injury marks on his head and forehead, and blood was oozing out of his body.

“My father was rushed to a doctor, who declared him dead. We came to know that my father, Satish, his nephew Mandeep and their servant Dara had consumed liquor at the cattle shed the night before. We suspect that they killed my father,” the complainant added. A case was subsequently registered against the trio under Section 302 of the IPC at the Mullana police station.

Mullana SHO Surender Singh said, “Ramkumar’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination.” He added, “Satish, one of the suspects, committed suicide by hanging. It appears that they had some dispute while consuming liquor.” The other two suspects are yet to be arrested. A probe is under way.

