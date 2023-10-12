One of three hurt in Baltana shooting incident succumbs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 11

One of the three injured in the Harmilap Nagar firing incident, Santosh, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital this morning. The victim was injured due to a gunshot wound in his forehead and was admitted to GMCH-32 in a critical condition.

Three people were injured after a group of seven armed assailants fired gunshots at a scrap dealer’s shop in Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, late on Monday. The police said a robbery bid was foiled, but three people sustained gunshot and stab injuries. Scrap dealer Ajay Kumar said he had gone to Ambala yesterday to sell scrap worth Rs 12 lakh. The payment was kept on his three-wheeler. Six of his friends were present at the shop when, around 12:30 am, the assailants who were reportedly following them attacked them with the intention of robbing the money.

The police said that the robbers have not yet been identified. Sources claim that one of the suspects who was with the robbers last night has been detained. While fleeing, the accused left a motorcycle at the spot.

