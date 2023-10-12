One of three hurt in Baltana shooting incident succumbs

Mohali, October 11
One of the three injured in the Harmilap Nagar firing incident, Santosh, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital this morning. The victim was injured due to a gunshot wound in his forehead and was admitted to GMCH-32 in a critical condition.
Robbers yet to be identified: Police
- Three people were injured after a group of seven armed assailants fired gunshots at a scrap dealer’s shop in Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, late on Monday
- The police said a robbery bid was foiled, but three people sustained gunshot and stab injuries
- On Tuesday, the police registered a case against the unidentified robbers based on the statements of the shop owner, Ajay
- After the death of Santosh on Wednesday, the police have added Section 302 of the Criminal Code. The robbers are yet to be identified
Three people were injured after a group of seven armed assailants fired gunshots at a scrap dealer’s shop in Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, late on Monday. The police said a robbery bid was foiled, but three people sustained gunshot and stab injuries. Scrap dealer Ajay Kumar said he had gone to Ambala yesterday to sell scrap worth Rs 12 lakh. The payment was kept on his three-wheeler. Six of his friends were present at the shop when, around 12:30 am, the assailants who were reportedly following them attacked them with the intention of robbing the money.
Yesterday, the police registered a case against the unidentified robbers based on the statements of the shop owner, Ajay. After the death of injured Santosh today, the police have added Section 302 of the Criminal Code.
The police said that the robbers have not yet been identified. Sources claim that one of the suspects who was with the robbers last night has been detained. While fleeing, the accused left a motorcycle at the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’
Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money
Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77
Before taking over as V-C of the university, he was head of ...