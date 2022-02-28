One person detained in Ambala

Ambala, February 27
The body of Aman, alias Gappu, was handed over to his family members after the postmortem conducted by a board of doctors at the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, today.
Aman was shot dead by Bunty Kaushal at the Philadelphia mission hospital in Ambala City over an alleged personal dispute. A case was registered against four persons under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Baldev Nagar police station.
Aman had a criminal background. Nine cases were registered against him and he was out on bail. Bunty, also a history-sheeter, is involved in 11 cases and is out on parole.
Gourav Kumar, SHO, Baldev Nagar, said: “The victim’s body was handed over to his family members after conducting a postmortem examination. No arrest has been made so far.”
Meanwhile, the police have detained an accused in this connection. SP Ambala Jashandeep Singh said: “Shivi has been detained and the facts are being checked.”
