One-time relief to clear stocks of non-electric 2-wheelers likely

Final decision on CREST proposal may be taken on Tuesday

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 14

In view of the festive season starting tomorrow, the UT Administration is contemplating a one-time relief measure to help dealers of non-electric two-wheelers clear their stocks. There has been mounting criticism from both automobile dealers and buyers following the recent ban on registration of petrol two-wheelers from October 6.

20K sold each year in UT

With 10 dealers of two-wheelers, the city witnesses the sale of around 20,000 non-electric two-wheelers each year, approximately 1,600 sold monthly. The festive season alone witnesses the purchase of 4,000 vehicles, underscoring the importance of resolving the ongoing issue.

The proposed relief, put forth by the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), is aimed at allowing the sale of approximately 1,500 non-electric two-wheelers during the festive season. While this initiative may appear to be a lifeline for dealers, a few traders assert that it falls short of addressing their concerns and demand the removal of capping.

Stir threat by committee

The Joint Action Committee of various organisations of the city gave a three-day ultimatum to the Administration to remove the capping on registration of non-electric two-wheelers, otherwise residents of the city, including the Mayor, will squat at the border of the city in black clothes and will not allow any two-wheeler from other states to enter UT.

Sources said the one-time relief plan would be formally proposed during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The final decision would be taken by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who directed for a thorough review of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy after representatives of the automobile dealers’ association requested him to remove the cap on registration of vehicles.

Sale of 1,500 two-wheelers likely to be allowed

The proposed relief, put forth by the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), is aimed at allowing the sale of approximately 1,500 non-electric two-wheelers during the festive season. A few traders assert that it falls short of addressing their concerns and demand the removal of capping.

With 10 dealers of two-wheelers, the city witnesses the sale of around 20,000 non-electric two-wheelers each year, approximately 1,600 sold monthly. The festive season alone witnesses the purchase of 4,000 vehicles, underscoring the importance of resolving the ongoing issue.

Expressing reservations about the one-time relief, a dealer pointed out that it might not adequately address the demand during the festive season. He urged the UT Administrator to remove the cap on registration of vehicles, taking into account the sentiments of both the public and the traders.

On October 6, the Administration stopped the registration of two-wheelers running on internal combustion engine (ICE) on hitting the target fixed for 2023-24 in the revised EV Policy.

According to the target, only 12,076 two-wheelers running on petrol had to be registered till March 31 next year. The target was achieved on October 6 and after that, the registration of such vehicles was stopped. Similarly, the RLA will stop the registration of four-wheelers running on ICE (petrol/diesel) once the target of 15,465 vehicles (till March 2024) is met, which is likely by next month.

The UT Administration rolled out the EV Policy on September 20, 2022.

On achieving the target, the UT Administration had also stopped the registration of non-electric two-wheelers from February 10 to March 31 in the 2022-23 financial year.

According to the data available from September 20, 2022, till September 18 this year, a total of 19,592 non-electric two-wheelers were registered against 1,807 electric two-wheelers. Similarly, 26,372 non-electric four-wheelers were registered against 752 electric and 263 strong hybrid vehicles during the period.

After criticism from stakeholders, the UT Administration had revised its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in the first week of July and reduced the registration target for electric two-wheelers. The target had been reduced to 35 per cent from the previous 70 per cent to be achieved in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of various organisations of the city gave a three-day ultimatum to the Administration to remove the capping on registration of non-electric two-wheelers, otherwise residents of the city, including the Mayor, will squat at the border of the city in black clothes and will not allow any two-wheeler from other states to enter UT. They will celebrate a black festival this time.

Members of the committee said Sunday would be the first Navratri, but there was no change in the EV Policy. The two-wheeler dealers were hopeful that the Administration would give relief in the capping imposed on registration of ICE two-wheelers on the occasion of Navratri, so that the city residents can purchase their vehicles during the festivals. But the Administration has ruined their dreams.

