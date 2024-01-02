Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Dushyant Pundir
Chandigarh, January 2
In light of ongoing strike by drivers of fuel-tankers and restricted supply of petrol and diesel in UT Chandigarh, District Magistrate Chandigarh by orders has imposed temporary restriction on Petrol/Diesel sale at fuel stations in Chandigarh.
Effective immediately, two-wheelers are limited to a maximum of 2 litres (maximum value of Rs 200) and four-wheelers are limited to 5 litres (maximum value of Rs 500) of fuel per transaction.
The imposed limitations are a proactive measure to ensure the availability of fuel for all during this period of temporary disruption of fuel supply.
Fuel station operators are urged to comply with these regulations, and consumers are kindly requested to cooperate with the imposed restrictions. The District Magistrate emphasized that this measure is a precautionary step to manage the current situation until normalcy is restored. Efforts are going on resume supply of fuel to UT Chandigarh in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies and State of Punjab & Haryana
