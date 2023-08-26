Only 6 projects listed in Chandigarh, RERA warns erring realtors of action

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 25

To bring transparency, prevent frauds and delays, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Chandigarh, has decided to take suo moto action against new constructions not registered with it as per the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

In June, the authority had given a month’s deadline to developers to register their residential and commercial projects, saying failure to do so would invite action. However, even after the lapse of the deadline, not even a single developer came forward to get any project registered, said a RERA official.

He said only six projects were so far registered with RERA, whereas more than 20 were currently underway within the jurisdiction of the UT. The Act makes it mandatory for promoters to register all residential and commercial real estate projects where the area proposed to be developed exceeds 500 sq m or the number of apartments or offices proposed to be developed exceeds eight. The provision aims at protecting the interests of buyers and investors and ensuring a speedy disposal of disputes.

According to the Act, if a promoter constructs more than eight flats, shops, chambers or units on a plot irrespective of its size, he or she will have to register the project with RERA. Similarly, if a promoter carves out plots of the size of more than 500 sq m, he or she has to register the project. Even the construction of godowns was covered under the Act, the official said.

If a promoter failed to get his project registered, a penalty to the tune of 10 per cent of the cost of the project could be imposed on the violator under Section 59 of the Act, said the official. On getting a complaint against any unregistered project, the authority would get it verified and take action accordingly, he said, adding that action would also be initiated against plotting being carried out on agricultural land in the UT.

The official said they had already appealed to the promoters to register their projects. The Act covers all bodies (private and public) which develop real estate projects for sale to the general public. In the absence of the Apartment Act, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is the only government agency responsible for the construction of residential units in the city.

Registration must if...

Proposed area exceeds 500 sq m

Number of units exceeds eight

Godowns being constructed

Penalty for violation

If promoter fails to get project registered, penalty to the tune of 10% of project cost can be levied under Section 59 of the RERA Act

In buyers’ interests

RERA has decided to tighten noose around erring developers with the aim to protect interests of buyers/investors and to ensure speedy disposal of disputes