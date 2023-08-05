Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh, August 4
Chandigarh has not benefitted much from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme. This is evident from the fact that only 675 households received financial assistance worth Rs 15.85 crore under the scheme in the past three years.
In 2020, the UT Administration had decided to scrap the scheme after the Ministry of Home Affairs refused to allow selling land at a rate lower than the price at which it was acquired.
As per a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the entire amount received from the Centre was used by the UT Administration. For 2022-23, Rs 3.18 crore was received from the Centre, while in the last three years, a total of Rs 15.85 crore was received.
The PMAY was launched in 2015, which aims at providing pucca houses to all beneficiaries. To take advantage of the scheme, people have to apply online, only after which financial assistance is provided to build a house.
Admn’s vision document
- The UT Administration in collaboration with the UNDP has prepared a Vision Document, 2030, which aims at making the city ‘Most Sustainable’ by 2030
- It says everyone should own a house, but development should be such that population density is not high
