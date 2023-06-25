Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 24

The BJP today launched Mission 2024 by organising a rally of the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliamentary constituency here.

Addressing the rally, president of the state unit of the party Ashwani Sharma and vice-president Jai Inder Kaur recounted the achievements of the nine-year rule of the Modi Government. Sharma said the Indian economy improved due to the policies of the BJP government. Jai Inder Kaur urged party workers to launch a booth-level campaign to highlight the achievements of the Modi Government.

District BJP president Didar Singh Bhatti and former minister Dr Harbans Lal also addressed the gathering.

While speaking to mediapersons, Sharma said Punjab could regain its glory only under the Modi-led BJP Government. The state was under huge debt and the only option the people of the state had was development-centric BJP, which believed in “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

He urged people to support, vote and join the BJP to make the state debt-free.

Lashing out at Bhagwant Mann-led AAP Government in Punjab, he said the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating day by day and the police and the civil administrations had collapsed or become helpless while the CM was busy promoting Kejriwal around the country. He said if the law and order was not maintained, no industrialist would invest in Punjab.