Only one Covid case in chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported just one case of Covid on Saturday. There was no fresh fatality, while two patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours. — TNS
6 test +ve in P’kula
Panchkula: The district reported six fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours. There was no new fatality or recovery on Saturday. The number of active cases rose to 11. — TNS
Mohali logs zero case
Mohali: No fresh case of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, keeping the number of cases at 1,01,126 in the district. Of the total cases, 99,950 patients have been cured. There were eight active cases with the death toll of 1,168 in the district.
