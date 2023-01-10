Only online payment for sale deed in Chandigarh from today

Chandigarh, January 9
The UT Administration has decided to accept only online payments for sale deeds from tomorrow. According to an order issued by officiating Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Garg, it has been observed that though payment facility is available at the Sub-Registrar’s office, almost all applicants are paying registration charges in cash.
Initiative on experimental basis
- Online mode started on experimental basis
- Cash payment in ‘exceptional’ cases
- Pay charges for other deeds via both modes
To provide better services in a transparent manner, he said, it was decided that on an experimental basis from January 10, the registration charges for sale deeds would be accepted through the online payment mode only.
All possible help needed would be provided to applicants for the purpose, he said, adding that in case of any genuine difficulty in specifically exceptional cases, payment in cash could be accepted with the consent of the Additional Deputy Commissioner. He clarified that the registration charges for deeds other than the sale deeds could be paid either in cash or through the online mode. He requested such applicants to make payment through the online mode as far as possible.
Garg said in next few days, a decision might be taken to accept all payment at the office through the online mode only.
