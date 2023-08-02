Only women to get licence of 20 ration depots in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 1

The Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department has taken a significant step towards empowering women. Twenty ration depots, including six in urban areas, have been designated for women in the district.

Sharing the information here today, Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni said to avail themselves of the opportunity to run these ration depots, interested women applicants were required to apply online at their nearest Atal Seva Kendra. The deadline for online applications for the licence is August 7 by 10 am.

The DC said the district currently had 120 operational ration depots. With the allotment of 20 additional depots to women, the number will rise to 140.

The ration depots to be allotted to women are situated in ward number 1, 12 and 17 in Panchkula, ward number 19, Rayod village, Naya Gaon, Bhagwanpur, Shahpur, Bagwali, Rampur, Raipur Rani, Bhud, Kherwali Palwala, Khetparali and Bhoj Plasra in Raipur Rani and ward number 1 and 31 Karanpur, Jolhuwal and Madawala villages in Kalka.

