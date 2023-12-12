Op Akraman: 26 held in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 11

Raids were conducted at different places here today as part of the special “Operation Akraman-8” to nab persons involved in liquor smuggling, gambling and illegal exchange of arms.

The operation was conducted between 6 am and 12 noon following which 25 cases were registered and 26 persons arrested. While 10 cases were related to liquor smuggling, 14 pertained to illegal gambling and one drug smuggling. Besides, two persons were arrested for attempt to murder.

An amount of Rs 19,960 was recovered from 14 persons arrested for gambling. As many as 223 bottles of illegal country liquor were recovered during the operation. The police said the operation was launched yesterday.

