Op Eagle-2: Extensive checking in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 21

In view of the upcoming Republic Day, the police today conducted Operation Eagle-2 against criminals and anti-social elements by carrying out checking at railway stations, bus stands, hotels, taverns and other crowded places in the district.

A total of 21 nakas were set up during the operation wherein 734 persons were checked.

The police said 13 vehicles were impounded and traffic challans were issued to 79 offenders. Apart from this, four railway stations in the district and 32 hotels and taverns were checked. Some houses were also checked on suspicion of anti-social elements putting up there.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Bal said, “The focus was on two-wheelers and SUVs. The checking continued till late in the evening.”