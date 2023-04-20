Op Smile: Missing special kid reunited with parents

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 19

The local police today reunited a deaf and dumb child, who was roaming aimlessly in Sector 2, with his parents.

The police spokesman said under the ‘Operation Smile’ launched in the district under the directions of Director General of Police OP Singh, missing children were being found and reunited with their family members. Under the campaign, a new lease of life was being given to homeless beggars by taking them to aashrams (hermitages). He said under the campaign, Sector 2 police post incharge Tejinder Pal Singh set an example of humanity by reuniting a deaf and dumb child with his parents.

Divulging details, Tejinder Pal Singh said he found the kid wandering in the Sector 2 area. He said they tried to talk to him, but he was unable to reveal anything about himself or his family members. He said the child held a notebook in his hand, which had his name written in it. The notebook mentioned the area as Dera Bassi.

The cop said during verification, they were able to locate the child’s family and was handed over to them. He said the child’s parents, who were worried about him, felt happy and thanked them.