OPD timings at GMSH-16 changed

In view of the winter season, new OPD timings at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, along with its allied health centres and dispensaries, including Civil Hospitals in Mani Majra, Sector 22 and Sector 45, will be from 9 am to 3 pm from October 16 to April 15, 2026.

Advertisement

However, there will be no change in the existing timings of the ESI dispensaries in Sectors 29 and 23, as well as the UT Secretariat and High Court dispensaries.

Advertisement