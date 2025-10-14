DT
OPD timings at GMSH-16 changed

OPD timings at GMSH-16 changed

To be from 9 am to 3 pm from October 16 to April 15, 2026

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
File photo
In view of the winter season, new OPD timings at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, along with its allied health centres and dispensaries, including Civil Hospitals in Mani Majra, Sector 22 and Sector 45, will be from 9 am to 3 pm from October 16 to April 15, 2026.

However, there will be no change in the existing timings of the ESI dispensaries in Sectors 29 and 23, as well as the UT Secretariat and High Court dispensaries.

