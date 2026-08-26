Open-air theatre, nature trail: Rs 13-crore City Forest planned along Sukhna Choe

Close on the heels of the Appraisal Committee clearing Rs 176.34 crore for three infrastructure projects, work has formally been initiated on the City Forest planned at the Sukhna Choe Reserve Forest in Industrial Area, Phase I. The Rs 13.32-crore eco-tourism and environmental education destination will come up on about 35 acres of forest land reclaimed after the removal of encroachments.

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The UT Administration had reclaimed 65-acre land after removing the unauthorised settlement of Colony No. 4 on May 1, 2022, following which forest restoration was carried out through plantation, soil and moisture conservation, water harvesting and habitat improvement, sources said.

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The City Forest project proposes to build eco-tourism facilities while retaining the site’s conservation character.

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The main visitor facilities include a 4,190 sq ft auditorium with a stage and 102-seat capacity, and a 200-seat open-air theatre, sources said. A reception-cum-ticket counter and toilet block (415 sq ft), a food kiosk, two gazebos (542 sq ft each), a meditation hut (1,385 sq ft), a maze and two additional toilet blocks are among the other facilities proposed under the plan.

For surveillance and nature-viewing, a 51-foot-high fire watch tower and a 31-foot-high bird-watching tower, along with five bird water areas, one telescope observation deck and signage across the site, will be installed, the sources said.

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A 500-metre elevated nature trail walkway, eight-foot-wide pathways and cycle tracks have been proposed to allow regulated visitor movement through the forest while minimising ecological disturbance.

The landscape component includes three rain shelters (182.25 sq ft each), 12 bamboo canopies, 12 gabion benches, six gabion water spouts and four bamboo bridges — all to be built with eco-friendly material, the sources added.

According to the sources, the estimate has been prepared on the basis of CPWD Plinth Area Rates 2025 and prevailing market rates. It includes the auditorium building (Rs 1.45 crore); civil works, roads, parking and nature facilities (Rs 6.07 crore); public health services including firefighting, water supply and rainwater harvesting (Rs 1.11 crore); horticulture works covering bamboo structures, towers, gazebos and the reception centre (Rs 1.87 crore); and electrical services including lighting, CCTV, audio-video and power backup systems (Rs 2.42 crore), with contingency charges of Rs 40 lakh.

The audio-video system for the auditorium will cost Rs 90 lakh.

Speaking to The Tribune, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria described the City Forest as a significant addition to Chandigarh’s green infrastructure, one that would give residents, students and tourists a regulated, low-impact space to engage with the city’s natural heritage while ensuring the forest’s ecology and biodiversity remain protected.

Officials said the project would go through technical sanction (30 days), tendering (45 days) and award of work (15 days), with construction to be completed within 12 months after commencement.