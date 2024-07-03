Open areas of Mohali overflow with trash

Savreet Kaur

Mohali, July 2

Garbage collectors and local residents continue to litter the open ground near the roadside of Sectors 68 and 69, as well as Phase 3B2. A pile of garbage, including plastic bottles, paper plates, polythene, discarded clothes, and other waste materials, has been lying there for a few weeks.

Suraj, a mechanic near the open ground in Sector 68, said, “I always advise people to not throw trash in this area; however, during my absence, they throw it here, and even garbage trolleys litter at this place.”

Rajesh, a local resident of Sector 69, said, “Juice vendors, locals, garbage trolleys, and even garbage trucks—they all put trash here. It has been two weeks since anyone cleared this area.”

SAS Nagar Assistant MC Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said, “The garbage should be segregated from all the RMCs so that the pile of garbage is reduced; however, people continue to litter everywhere. We have also provided all the facilities for garbage collectors, but they are irresponsible.”

He added, “It is the responsibility of people to not throw the garbage everywhere, yet they carelessly throw it. A lot of private garbage contractors collect trash from houses and dispose of it in open areas of the city.”

