Open athletics from Jan 21

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

The Chandigarh Masters Athletic Association will organise the 1st Tricity Three-Generation Open Athletics Carnival 2022-23 (Kids and Parents and Grand Parents) at Sports Complex, Sector 46, from January 21 to 22 under the aegis of the Chandigarh Athletics Association. Aspirants can confirm their entries at https://chandigarhmasterathletics.com/.