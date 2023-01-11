Open athletics from Jan 21

Chandigarh, January 10
The Chandigarh Masters Athletic Association will organise the 1st Tricity Three-Generation Open Athletics Carnival 2022-23 (Kids and Parents and Grand Parents) at Sports Complex, Sector 46, from January 21 to 22 under the aegis of the Chandigarh Athletics Association. Aspirants can confirm their entries at https://chandigarhmasterathletics.com/.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...