Open drains continue to haunt Mohali residents

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 15

A damaged sewer line in the middle of the Sante Majra gurdwara-Khuni Majra road is an open invitation to mishaps.

The spot becomes dangerous for two-wheeler riders during the evening and the night. The local residents said the damaged sewer line had not been repaired for months.

A damaged sewer on the Sante Majra-Khoni Majra road. Tribune photo: Vicky

Even as Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar inaugurated the 7th UN Global Road Safety Week here today, potholes, damaged roads and open roadside drains continue to pose a risk to commuters.

Shopkeepers at Sante Majra said minor accidents took place the the spot daily, but the authorities were waiting for a major mishap to happen. Their repeated requests for carrying out repairs on the sewer line had fallen on deaf ears.

“It is a dangerous spot and an accident can take place here anytime. No warning board has been put up there to alert road users. We request the authorities concerned to get the sewer line repaired as soon as possible,” said the owner of a shop located near the spot.

During the inauguration of the Road Safety Week, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said cycle tracks would be constructed in the town to resolve the traffic problem. The project has been hanging fire for more than four years.

ADGP (Traffic) AS Rai said a pilot project was being started from Mohali on the lines of Chandigarh, under which cameras would be installed to enforce traffic rules. challans will be sent to the violator’s home, he added.