Open House 2 electrocution deaths in Nayagaon: who is responsible and how to prevent more such tragedies?

Bureaucratic inaction

The mere sight of dangling, exposed electric wires—especially in a Union Territory capital—raises serious public safety concerns. Such negligence by power distribution agencies poses a constant fatal risk while serving as a reminder of required civic vigilance. In well-planned spaces, these hazards should be fixed immediately, yet bureaucratic inaction continues to cost precious human lives. While the electricity department bears direct responsibility and must compensate affected families, financial redress alone is insufficient. To prevent further tragedy, comprehensive remedial action is urgent.

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Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

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Failure of public infra

The tragic loss of two lives within a single month due to hanging wires in Nayagaon highlights a catastrophic failure in public infrastructure, placing ultimate accountability on power distribution companies and local municipal authorities for severe negligence in maintaining hazardous overhead cables. To permanently eliminate these urban death traps, authorities must immediately transition from reactionary fixes to proactive modernisation. Furthermore, municipal bodies must implement rigorous, routine safety audits to identify sagged wiring and establish accessible public hotlines for rapid hazard reporting.

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Malkeet K Virk

Accountability a must

Such incidents show gross negligence on the part of the electricity distribution department and the field staff responsible for the maintenance and safety inspection of overhead wires. When live wires are left hanging dangerously close to the ground in public areas, the department must be held accountable. To prevent such tragedies, authorities must conduct urgent surveys to remove or repair all hanging and sagging wires, ensure regular safety audits, provide proper insulation, and guarantee the timely replacement of old wires.

John Mao, Chandigarh

Lack of supervision

PSPCL should be held responsible for mishaps due to a lack of supervision from concerned technical teams prior to such incidents. Specifically, the PSPCL area Junior Engineer, Sub-Divisional Engineer, and Executive Engineer should be held directly accountable. To prevent similar occurrences, authorities must survey all areas to rectify hanging wires immediately. Department must depute staff 24x7 in each village so that loose wires and naked wire joints are fixed immediately. Senior engineering authorities must treat this critical issue of hanging wires in villages like Burail, Kajheri, and Palsora as a top priority. Loose wires should be covered with PVC conduit pipes to prevent future mishaps.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Helpline needed

The tragic electrocution deaths in Nayagaon highlight criminal neglect of public safety. Primary accountability lies with the power department (PSPCL) and local municipal authorities. Cable TV and internet providers who illegally web wires on electricity poles must also be heavily penalised. To prevent future tragedies, administration must immediately launch a drive to tighten sagging lines, insulate exposed joints, and transition to underground cabling in congested areas. A dedicated 24/7 emergency helpline should be established for residents to report hazardous wiring, with mandatory resolution within twelve hours.

Poornima Bhatt, Mohali

Not area-specific ISSUE

Electrocution is not an area-specific problem but can occur anywhere, especially during the rainy season. The field staff of the electricity department, who are responsible for maintaining electric wires and properly taping joints, are solely responsible for any mishap that occurs in their area. If the field staff works sincerely and diligently, such tragic mishaps can easily be avoided.

Arun Chaudhary, Chandigarh

Educate the public

The incidence of people getting electrocuted is increasing day by day in cities everywhere. Electricity boards must take full responsibility for public safety. Often, wiring on electric poles hangs at such a low height that children, animals and adults can easily come into contact with live currents. The minimum height for installing wires and electricity meters should be fixed at 15 feet. To enhance safety, warning features like red indicator lights should be installed on poles to signal current flow. Emergency helpline numbers must also be clearly displayed on every pole. Furthermore, the PSPCL should proactively educate the public on emergency response and electrocution prevention during the rainy season.

Harish Kumar, Mohali

Administrative failure

The electrocution deaths in Nayagaon are not accidents but the predictable results of administrative failure, political expediency and unplanned urbanisation. For years, successive governments have regularised illegal colonies for electoral gains without ensuring roads, drainage, fire access, utility corridors or adherence to safety norms. As a result, infrastructure has failed to keep pace with growing populations. Both the PSPCL and civic bodies must share the blame for allowing a lethal maze of hanging wires, overloaded poles, and chaotic cable networks. The government must enforce planning laws. Negligent officials must be held accountable.

Paramjit Singh, Mohali

Audits required

Entities dealing with perilous activities like electricity transmission are entirely responsible for these mishaps. Thus, authorities like the PSPCL, tasked with the safety and upkeep of electricity distribution, must be held accountable. Also, individuals who draw unauthorised connections directly from transformers to their homes pose a major threat to public safety and must be severely punished. Local municipal authorities are also responsible for failing to address serious issues like monsoon waterlogging. Necessary actions include conducting regular, periodic technical audits to check for loose joints, tilted poles, and uninsulated wires in areas like Nayagaon.

Himanshu Mittal, Patiala

Urgent action needed

The tragic electrocution deaths in Nayagaon are a grim reminder of administrative apathy. To stop these preventable fatalities, accountability must be fixed from ground-level staff up to senior leadership. Department heads must be held legally and professionally responsible for any negligence in their jurisdiction. Power corporations must immediately launch a massive drive to tighten loose wires, insulate exposed cables, and secure open feeder boxes before the next rain. Citizens must also act responsibly and strictly avoid taking unauthorised, illegal power connections, which overload the system and leave live wires exposed.

Shashi Kant Guglani, Chandigarh

Conduct checks

Two electrocution deaths in Nayagaon within a month, caused by hanging wires, raise a disturbing question: how many lives must be lost before the authorities act? Such incidents cannot simply be dismissed as unfortunate. If dangerous wires were known, reported, or left unattended, the concerned electricity department and municipal authorities must be investigated and held responsible for gross negligence. The immediate priority should be a comprehensive inspection of the entire area, with unsafe and exposed wires repaired or replaced without delay. Citizens must also have an accessible helpline to report dangerous wiring, with complaints resolved within a strictly fixed timeframe.

Ankita Singh Dhiman

Smart city illusion

Hanging wires are a severe menace, running dangerously close to houses in congested localities like Nayagaon and similar areas. The department’s primary onus is to provide connections and maintain them safely without hazards and fallouts. However, this is precisely where the department overlooks its responsibility. Establishing a dedicated wing for these safety measures is the department’s duty. All unattended limping poles and loose wires must be rectified immediately. It raises a glaring question: Why does Chandigarh hold the title of a smart city?

CP Aggarwal, Ambala

Death by neglect

The deaths of two people due to electrocution from hanging wires within a month reflect a serious failure of public authorities. Accountability must be fixed on the electricity department, municipal authorities and officials responsible for maintaining electrical infrastructure. To address this issue, a four-point formula should be adopted. Firstly, underground wiring should be introduced. Secondly, a proper public complaint mechanism must be established. Thirdly, Resident Welfare Societies should be formed in every ward to ensure community participation. Lastly, respective authorities must conduct regular inspections and promptly address hazardous electrical infrastructure.

Harsimran Jit Singh, Mohali

Third-party audits

The recent deaths due to electrocution caused by hanging wires in Nayagaon within a month is not an accident but a culpable administrative homicide. The PSPCL, the Municipal Council Nayagaon and errant contractors who leave a tangled spaghetti of live wires dangling at man-height must be held accountable and booked under criminal negligence. It is imperative that an immediate third-party safety audit be ordered, all sagging and low-hanging wires be replaced with insulated aerial bunched cables and underground cabling be executed on a war-footing. Monthly patrolling by Junior Engineers must be made mandatory.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Prioritise Prevention

Deaths due to electrocution from loose or hanging electric wires cannot be reversed by blaming the electricity department after a tragedy. While negligence must be addressed, prevention should be our priority. Electricity departments should conduct sustained public-awareness campaigns, particularly before the rainy season, urging citizens to report exposed wires, sparks and unsafe electricity poles through photographs, dedicated phone numbers, WhatsApp and email. AI-based and digital monitoring can help detect hazards promptly. Linemen who respond quickly and citizens who report dangers, should be recognised. Public vigilance and departmental alertness, supported by technology, can save precious lives.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Widespread hazard

These hanging wires are a cause of concern not only in Nayagaon but in other localities as well, requiring immediate action. Responsibility for the two deaths primarily lies with the electricity department and local civic authorities, who are tasked with maintaining the electrical network. Regular inspections and timely repairs must be conducted to prevent such tragic mishaps. Citizens should be provided with a quick and easy mechanism to file complaints and raise issues regarding electrical hazards. Penalties should be imposed on any officials or contractors found guilty of negligence.

Anushka Rana, Chandigarh

Identify loose wires

The recent cases of electrocution are a serious reminder that this is not just a minor civic issue. Two deaths caused by hanging wires in Nayagaon in just one month show how dangerous the situation has become. The concerned departments need to take immediate action. Damaged and loose wires should be identified and repaired regularly. Proper inspections should be carried out, especially in crowded areas, markets and places where children and pedestrians are present. There should also be strict responsibility for officials and agencies if dangerous wires are left unattended.

Anusha Priya, Kharar

Safety first

Following the tragic electrocution deaths in Nayagaon and earlier a 20-year-old PhD scholar on a waterlogged South Campus, urgent action is needed. To ensure public safety, authorities must enact comprehensive measures starting with mandatory safety audits. Every area must undergo rigorous electrical inspections covering junction boxes, poles, hostels and public pathways. Simultaneously, critical infrastructure fixes must resolve chronic monsoon waterlogging and enforce the immediate cordoning off of hazardous zones during heavy rain. Low-level, exposed wires must be fixed without delay. It is the core responsibility of municipal corporations to maintain strict oversight of all electrical lines and ensure continuous safety audits across all neighbourhoods.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Shared responsibility

Preventing such tragedies is not only the responsibility of the authorities; public awareness and counselling are equally crucial. People must be educated never to touch, move, or pass beneath dangerously hanging electrical wires and to report them immediately to the concerned department. Schools, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, and community organisations should conduct regular electrical safety awareness and counselling programs, especially in high-risk areas. At the same time, electricity departments and local authorities must carry out periodic inspections and preventive maintenance rather than waiting for an accident to happen.

Vineet Gandhi, Manimajra

Power dept responsible

Two deaths in a month in Nayagaon due to hanging wires are not accidents, but an act of criminal negligence. Accountability lies squarely with the PSPCL and the local Municipal Council. The power department is responsible for failing to maintain safe clearance and timely rectification, the civic body for allowing rampant illegal construction and encroachments touching live wires and the contractors for leaving low-hanging, loosely tied cables after repairs. To prevent such tragic incidents, authorities must immediately implement the measures, including immediate safety audit of all the hanging and loose wires in the area, fixing responsibility by registering FIRs for negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, transition to underground cabling in congested colonies in a phased, systematic manner and establishing a dedicated helpline for reporting sparking or hanging wires using geo-tagging technology.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Do Thorough inquiries

The untimely deaths, regardless of the specific circumstances, is a personal and national loss. The sudden loss of young lives due to electrocution demands immediate, thorough inquiries and introspection to identify the real culprits. Those found responsible must be charged with gross negligence and culpable homicide.

Narendra Pratap Singh Sohal, Chandigarh

Take rwas’ help

Two electrocution deaths caused by hanging wires in Nayagaon within a single month serve as a grave warning that cannot be ignored. Accountability must be fixed on the department or agency responsible for maintaining the electrical network, along with the officials and technicians responsible for inspection and safety. Strict monitoring is non-negotiable. A compulsory half-yearly electrical safety audit must be mandated, with hazardous wiring repaired or replaced immediately. Residents and RWAs should be encouraged to report damaged cables for prompt action. Crucially, public must be educated.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Question for next week

Should the Railways have timed Chandigarh station’s 36-day block, hitting 442 trips through the festival season, differently and what can ease the crunch now?

Write to openhouse@tribunemail.com with your ideas, within 150 words and your photograph, by Thursday (September 17).