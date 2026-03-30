Open House: As criminals grow bolder, what must the authorities do to restore security?

United command centre needed

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Several of the recent crimes were not committed in the shadow of night; but in broad daylight and that too in high security zones. The fear of the police is no more. Since, all roads are free from police presence - criminals operate with confidence that they can strike anywhere in Tricity and flee without being caught. Gangsters and other criminals exploit the jurisdictional gaps between Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh while three independent police forces struggle to co-ordinate. Tricity can definitely not be policed by three entities acting in isolation. Unless and until, the state governments and UT Administration establish a unified command to remove bureaucratic hurdles, there is little hope of achieving the desired results.

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Gurpreet S Malhotra, Mohali

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Need to nip it in the bud

There should be proper verification of tenants, PGs, migrants, and squatters in the tricity. The property owners should cooperate with police to do verification of helpers and tenants. CCTV monitoring in every nook and corner to put a cap on suspicious activities will be helpful, nipping the evil in the bud itself. A tab on social media of gangsters can help prevent murders. Tightened security and a search to look for hideouts of criminals are a mandate.

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Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Ensure quicker police action

Improving the law-and-order situation requires comprehensive approach by the government and the police. A stronger Anti-Gangster Task Force to combat organised crime network, arresting high-profile criminals and ensuring exemplary punishment can act as key deterrents. Upgrading police stations and prison facilities to house hardened criminals is another must. Reducing response time and ensure quicker police action are other areas that can be looked. In the end, the authorities are accountable to the public and need to undertake measures to ensure their safety.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Residential areas need better surveillance

Restoring a sense of security among citizens demands more than routine measures-it requires decisive, visible action. Authorities must ensure swift prosecution and uncompromising punishment for offenders. Strong, time-bound action creates a powerful deterrent, sending a clear message that crime will meet firm consequences. At the same time, traditional policing methods like patrolling on major roads are no longer sufficient. A smarter, technology-driven approach is essential. Every residential lane and passage should be brought under a coordinated surveillance network powered by CCTV systems. Residents should be encouraged-and supported-to install cameras in a structured manner so that coverage overlaps and eliminates blind spots. When integrated into a unified monitoring framework, such community participation can transform neighborhoods into secure, self-aware zones.

Anil Anand, Kharar

Increase police presence on ground

Two shootouts in broad daylight within 24 hours have made people in the Tricity scared. These incidents show that criminals are becoming more fearless, and people do not feel safe anymore. The authorities must act quickly to improve security. More police should be seen on roads, especially in crowded areas. Regular patrolling can help stop crime. CCTV cameras should be checked and used properly to catch criminals. Fast action and strict punishment are also needed so that criminals think twice before doing such acts. People should also help by informing the police if they see anything suspicious. Working together can make the area safer. It is important that the government takes strong steps now so that people can feel safe again in their daily lives.

Kumud Sachdeva, Dera Bassi

Need Number Plate Recognition cameras

Apparently, tricity authorities need a unified, real time intelligence sharing platform to track gang movements. Along with police must be in the field rather than behind desks. The 2026 roadmap for Chandigarh Police includes the expansion of Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras. These must "hotlist" database that triggers immediate alerts. The goal of continuous patrolling is to create a "security cordon" that can be sealed within minutes of a 112 call. Crime branch should focus on the logistics of hits who provided the weapons the local shelter and the gateway bikes.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Dismantle supply chain of weapons

To contain the rising incidents of crime and associated criminal activities, a multi-pronged approach involving strict policing, technological upgrades, and inter-state coordination is necessary. Dismantling the supply chain of illegal country-made weapons coming from the states of UP and Madhya Pradesh and increasing undercover operations should be strictly emphasised. Additionally, map crime trends using AI technologies to create a database of offenders, along with high-tech surveillance, including facial recognition, can better trace suspects. Furthermore, adequate skill development programmes should be launched to prevent juveniles from being lured into gangs. Investigating violent crimes in a scientific manner with more resources and personnel assigned to specialised teams like the Anti-Gangster Task Force can crack down on crime syndicates.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Joint action panel required

A joint action committee should be formulated to control the crime. Installation of CCTV cameras in different areas would help obstruct these crimes. Police patrolling should be increased and people should avoid visiting odd and lonely places alone. The police should fast-track investigations to nab criminals. Instead of dealing in cash, people should use digital mode of payment to avoid snatchings. People should also avoid to wear jwellery items when goes outside. Harsh punishment should be given to criminals which instill fear among criminals.

Adish Sood

Need to instil better values in youngsters

The first question that we need to ask it, why would sensible human being press a trigger? Is it just to settle some personal dispute? Just for fun? Lure of easy money? Or is it the demon of unemployment raising it's ugly head? More often than not, it is a vicious cycle, where some unscrupulous youth see others getting comforts of a luxurious life, without putting in any extra hard work. These are questions, which society needs to ask itself. Youth can be reckless, but have the elders taught them the right value system?

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Maintain database of habitual criminals

It is time to make the best use of the advancements in technology. A high-resolution CCTV camera network integrated with security grid of Tricity is a must. The law enforcement agencies must organise aggressive drives to sieze illegal arms. Most importantly, the database of habitual criminals must be maintained to help speedy crackdown. The police authorities must also engage a battery of informers with high incentives for feeding specific inputs for proactive action. The citizens, the RWAs and market associations can play vital role in reporting any suspicious activity in their area as well.

SS Arora, Mohali

Unified administration the way forward

To address the growing challenge, several key measures are required: Unified administration: Tricity should be brought under a more coordinated or unified administrative framework to eliminate jurisdictional loopholes. Timely financial coordination: State funding and shared responsibilities must be managed efficiently with timely release of funds. Regulation of movement: Entry and exit of vehicles should be monitored more strictly, potentially through green and entry taxes to track and regulate mobility. Control on illegal construction: Unauthorised and irregular constructions in adjoining districts must be curbed, as they often become hubs for criminal activities and protection rackets. Dedicated task force: A strong, independent Special Task Force with cross-jurisdictional authority is the need of the hour to tackle organized crime effectively.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Neighbourhood watch can help curb crime

To restore security in Tricity, the administration should focus on strengthening intelligence networks and increasing visible patrolling, especially in crowded and sensitive areas. Reviving naka systems and adopting stricter action against organised crime, including attachment of properties linked to criminal elements, can also help. Inter-agency coordination is key, with a WhatsApp group already created for joint coordination among Tricity police officials. Some potential measures . Utilise the existing 2,000+ CCTV cameras with live feeds to the Police Command and Control Centre for real-time tracking. Deploy more personnel at naka points and conduct regular beat checks to deter crime. Foster neighbourhood watch and encourage residents to report suspicious activities.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Ensure well-equipped police force

The police remain understaffed, underfunded, unequipped. Mostly police personnel remain busy to check rallies, demonstrations and personal security of the VIP/VVIPs. Police beat system needs to be made effective. Old criminals/gangsters who are frequently roaming after releasing from jails again become active and authorities need to keep tabs on them. Coordination in checking the criminals is the paramount need as criminals commit crimes in Chandigarh and easily slip to neighboring states. People at large also need to be very cautious and alert.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Crack down on ‘big sharks’

Logic dictates that identifying the origin of crime is the most effective way to solve the problem. Petty criminals are routinely exploited by powerful masterminds. The "big sharks", who use them as convenient instruments to carry out illegal operations while remaining safely in the shadows. Our law enforcement machinery has historically focused on arresting these small tools, yet has rarely gone after them whether knowingly or unknowingly. The true attempts are made to reach the true orchestrators behind the crime. The fact that many such masterminds reside abroad is no excuse; that is precisely why embassies and international legal frameworks exist. What is truly needed is political will, robust inter-agency coordination and meaningful public encouragement for law enforcement to pursue these criminal networks to

their very core.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Public cooperation is essential

The police should intensify patrolling, especially in vulnerable areas, and deploy technology such as AI-based CCTV surveillance to monitor suspicious movements. Intelligence gathering must be strengthened to track criminal gangs, their associates and sources of illegal weapons. Strict verification of tenants, labourers and paying guests should be ensured through local police stations. Checkpoints and surprise vehicle inspections can help detect criminals moving across city borders. Public cooperation, prompt reporting of suspicious activity and strong action against illegal arms can together restore a sense of security.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Lay emphasis on vulnerable areas

Authorities need to act quickly and firmly. Police presence should be increased in busy and sensitive areas, especially during peak hours. Regular patrolling and quick response to complaints can create a sense of security. Use of CCTV cameras and proper monitoring can help identify criminals and prevent repeat incidents. Cases should be investigated fast and strict action must be taken so that others are discouraged. At the same time, basic steps like better street lighting and active helplines should be ensured.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Do not compromise on tenant verification

More police force must be deputed at vulnerable places. The police force can be deputed in civies to increase eyes on the ground. There is also a need to bring more area under CCTV coverage, especially points like petrol pumps and establishments that stay open late into the night. The landlords of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula must also stress upon tenant verification. The police and authorities from all Tricity should work jointly to ensure a safer environment.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

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Guns silenced, but war far from won

Three shootouts in five days. Three cases cracked. On paper, an impressive record. But Chandigarh cannot afford to mistake swift arrests for lasting security. Reactive policing, however efficient, is not enough. The question is: why are gangsters finding Chandigarh accessible, operable and safe enough to strike repeatedly in the first place? The answer lies in gaps — in intelligence, verification, visibility and coordination. Tenant and servant police verification must shift from a paper formality to a rigorous, technology-driven exercise. Beat policing must be revived with purpose. Plainclothes officers must become a regular fixture in public spaces. The informer network must be strengthened. Most critically, inter-state coordination must sharpen. The Bambiha gang does not respect administrative boundaries. Chandigarh Police cannot fight a cross-border criminal network with city-bound thinking. Residents must also step up — reporting suspicious faces, unverified tenants and unknown movement without hesitation. An alert citizen is the first layer of defence.

QUESTION for next week

With the Dadumajra dump still festering despite years of court orders and promises, what must the MC and UT Admn do to clear it once and for all?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words with can be sent to openhouse @tribunemail.com by Thursday (April 2)