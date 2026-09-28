Open House: Chandigarh Master Plan amendments: Balanced reform or heritage compromised

A welcome step

Change is constant and in the evolving world of AI, it is inevitable. In this context, Chandigarh’s Master Plans are a welcome and much-needed step forward—one that embraces progress while thoughtfully preserving the city’s heritage and distinctive identity.

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Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

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Balance Required

Conceived, designed and built in perfect sync with the vision of Independent India, the heritage city of Chandigarh represents a living social organism. While the need for additional housing, commercial and administrative facilities calls for changes in the original master plan, its basic structure and humanised shape should not be tinkered with at any cost. Low-rise to high-rise buildings may offer relief to open spaces; however, authorities must carefully balance the imperatives of survival and the aesthetics of an architectural marvel.

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Madhuri Sharma, United States

De-congestion needed

Of course, the city boasts of being world-class, meticulously planned and distinct from the rest, which is why more and more people want to live here. At present, de-congestion is the need of the hour. Heritage is important, but not at the cost of losing a city to modern-day challenges like traffic, congested roads and health pressures. Reforms are essential: we do not just need a heritage tag; we need a good place to spend our lives with quality and peace of mind. Balanced change is not just a want—it is a must.

Sanjeev Bishnoi, Panchkula

A tightrope walk

Chandigarh Master Plan amendments are a tightrope walk. Chandigarh is not just a city, it is a UNESCO heritage idea envisioned by Le Corbusier, where sectors, open spaces and a low skyline form its soul. That soul must not be compromised for commercial pressure. Yet, a living city cannot be frozen in the 1960s. It is painful to witness day-to-day parking chaos, mixed-use violations, and the pressing need for vertical growth. Balanced reform is necessary, but it must be transparent, expert-led and citizen-centric.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Follow urban studies

Chandigarh’s heritage is worth preserving but the protection should not impede adaptation to contemporary needs. Chandigarh was conceived as a planned modern city. Decades later, changing population pressures, rising vehicle ownership, commercial requirements and new employment patterns have created challenges that cannot be addressed through regulations designed for an earlier era. Modernisation is therefore necessary, but reforms should follow comprehensive urban studies, heritage evaluations among others.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

A living master plan

Chandigarh’s Master Plan amendments should balance heritage preservation with the city’s changing needs. Traffic management must improve, while pedestrian movement remains safe and convenient. Parking-friendly planning, stronger public transport and connected cycling tracks should be actively encouraged, alongside continuous modernisation of waste disposal and sanitation infrastructure. Chandigarh needs a living Master Plan—one that protects its heritage while enabling safe, sustainable, and practical development for present and future generations, ensuring modernisation benefits residents without compromising the city’s distinctive character.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Administrative load

Chandigarh is the dream city of independent India. However, it has grown over time and become overpopulated. As a Union Territory serving as the capital for both Punjab and Haryana, the city bears a heavy administrative load. While easing traffic woes and accommodation needs is vital, it should not come at the cost of its heritage status. Instead, the governments of Punjab and Haryana should ask to shift the majority of their offices and staff to Mohali and Panchkula.

Anil Kumar Sharma, Chandigarh

Evolving needs

Amendments to the city master plan may be viewed as day-to-day necessities for evolving times, as the city has come a long way since the 1960s. But is this so-called growth really worth it? Gone are the open spaces, fresh air and natural sounds of chirping birds. Traffic has exploded and trees are cut down to add to the concrete jungle. The city’s heritage is definitely compromised by a mindless ignorance of its core value system, which was originally planned by giving topmost importance to nature.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

No compromise

The proposed amendments to Chandigarh's Master Plan 2031 seek to reconcile heritage preservation with mounting growth pressures, but the equilibrium remains fragile. Conceived for five lakh residents, the city now accommodates over twelve lakh, making some relaxation inevitable. Permitting need-based modifications like covering of balconies, extra floors in rehabilitated colonies and villages offers practical relief to residents. Yet, these changes risk eroding the very Corbusian ethos. Without rigorous design controls and a formal heritage impact assessment, the reforms could irreversibly dilute Chandigarh's unique identity.

Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Evolve with care

Chandigarh’s Master Plan should evolve with changing needs, but not at the cost of the city’s unique identity. Thoughtful amendments can improve public transport, affordable housing, accessibility and civic infrastructure. However, allowing unchecked commercialisation, excessive high-rise construction or reducing green and heritage spaces would permanently erode the city’s architectural legacy.

Gurpreet Singh Malhotra

Construction potential

Chandigarh’s recent amendments to the Master Plan 2031 reflect an attempt to balance the city’s growing developmental needs with its distinctive architectural and planning heritage. The approved changes allow greater construction potential in industrial areas, while Sectors 1 to 30 remain unchanged to protect the original character of the city. However, these amendments raise legitimate concerns about whether increased density could gradually affect Chandigarh’s planned low-rise character, green spaces, traffic patterns and architectural identity.

Anil Kumar Yadav, New Chandigarh

Careful accommodation

Chandigarh’s Master Plan is more than a blueprint for roads, buildings and development—it is a reflection of the city’s identity. Any amendment, therefore, must carefully balance the needs of a growing population with the heritage that makes Chandigarh distinctive. Changing lifestyles, rising infrastructure needs and urban expansion require the city to adapt with time. The real challenge lies in finding a middle path where modern requirements can be accommodated without weakening the principles on which the city was built.

Ishita Mukherjee

Right reforms needed

The way forward for the Chandigarh Master Plan Amendment is raising an important question: ‘How much change is too much considering heritage-sensitive urban growth?’ The answer is to find a responsible balance: the right reforms to the Master Plan amendments strengthen the city’s unique planning vision, lead to a fair balance of architectural harmony, satisfy changing needs and avoid risking the alteration of the planned city.

Pooja Das

Progressive reform

The recent amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 highlight a delicate balance between preserving urban heritage and enabling necessary growth. The administration’s phased approach—keeping Phase I (Sectors 1 to 30) firmly under low-density protections while allowing higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and denser development in Phase III and industrial zones—attempts to accommodate a growing population without disturbing Le Corbusier’s iconic core. However, framing this as a successful compromise overlooks the interconnected nature of urban ecosystems. Progressive urban reform must build upon heritage, not bypass it.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Must evolve with time

Chandigarh is not just a city; it is an emotion, a symbol of thoughtful planning and architectural brilliance. Our heritage deserves respect and preservation; however, a city is also a living organism that must evolve with changing times, a growing population, modern needs, and future challenges. We cannot remain permanently trapped in the past under the guise of heritage. The true spirit of great visionaries was not only to preserve what existed but also to create something meaningful for generations ahead.

Ravinder Nath

Political pressures

The recent decision by the Chandigarh Administration to allow a few need-based changes in houses has made homeowners happy, but it has compromised the heritage status of the City Beautiful. The planned-city tag has been compromised to satisfy the demands of occupants through political affiliations. The uniform aesthetic designed by Le Corbusier in his original map has been altered at regular intervals, increasing the burden on roads, water, electricity and other civic services.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Balanced approach

The Chandigarh Master Plan needs changes in line with the growing population. This is the need of the hour, but any new development must be balanced and must not tinker with the city’s heritage tag. There should be no compromise on the environment, either. An excess of everything is bad; balance is key. Chandigarh’s rich heritage must be safeguarded for our future generations.

Kapil Thakur, Panchkula

Compromise required

Moderate amendments have reportedly been made to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, subject to conditions and approval by the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee. The committee has been facing strong concerns from urban planners, environmentalists and residents’ welfare associations over the issue of aggressive vertical growth in Chandigarh. In this situation, a balanced compromise appears necessary to meet the demands of modernisation while protecting Le Corbusier’s legacy.

Sucha Singh Sagar, Punjab

Complex compromise

Obviously, amendments to the CMP 2031 reflect a complex compromise between economic modernisation and heritage preservation. While the draft was considerably broader, a legitimate heritage question remains: increasing FAR, industrial construction, and development intensity in later phases can gradually alter Chandigarh’s skyline density, traffic-to-open-space ratios, and infrastructure—even without physically changing Sectors 1 to 30.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Measured growth

Chandigarh was not built like an ordinary city. Its sectors, greenery, open spaces and architecture were planned with a clear vision. As the city grows, some changes to the Master Plan are understandable and even necessary, but every change should be measured against what it might take away. Chandigarh deserves development, but not development at any cost. Its heritage should neither become a reason to keep the city frozen in time nor should modernisation become an excuse to erase its character.

Ankita Jamloki