Open House: Ensure more cabs on Chandigarh roads, keep fares affordable

Adopt balanced stance

The Chandigarh Administration should adopt a balanced approach to the cab crisis. Passenger safety and affordable fares must remain priorities, while drivers should receive fair and sustainable earnings. Transparent fare regulation, adequate availability of cabs, digital monitoring and a grievance-redressal mechanism can help prevent overcharging and harassment. The Administration should also consult drivers, passengers and cab operators before revising policies. A practical and dialogue-based solution can protect everyone’s interests.

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Dr Parvinder Singh, Mohali

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Increase transparency

The shortage of cabs has made commuting difficult and contributed to rising fares. The UT Administration should increase licensed cabs, regulate fares transparently and strengthen public transport. Regular monitoring and strict action against overcharging can make travel more affordable, reliable and convenient.

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Hridyansh Kalra, Zirakpur

Focus on management

The city needs a balanced approach and practical solution to the growing cab shortage. Passengers should not be forced to pay unreasonable fares simply because the demand is high. At the same time, drivers must receive fair compensation. The Administration may regulate fares during peak commuting hours, with complete transparency on fares before a passenger books a ride. At the same time, more licensed cabs and app-based taxis should be encouraged to operate in Chandigarh. A dedicated cab management and grievance redressal system can help monitor overcharging, cancellations and availability in real time.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Think beyond Tricity

The Chandigarh Administration should introduce stringent and commuter-centric guidelines for cab operators and drivers, with passenger safety as the foremost priority. Mandatory driver verification, vehicle fitness and safety standards, regulated fares and regular surprise inspections on roads should be enforced to ensure accountability and protect commuters from overcharging, unsafe driving and other violations. Equally important is the need for fast, reliable and sustainable mass public transport. A modern Metro rail or comparable rapid-transit system should be planned with a regional approach, connecting not only the Tricity but also adjoining areas.

Anil Anand, Kharar

Hasty decision

Discontinuing the services of established taxi aggregators without first ensuring an adequate fleet of vehicles on the road has created avoidable difficulties for commuters. A prudent administration would have anticipated these challenges and prioritised public convenience during the transition. The existing services could have been allowed to continue for another month or so, while operators were encouraged to gradually shift to Bharat Taxi. Such a phased approach would have reduced disruption and given the new system time to build sufficient capacity. Public convenience should not be compromised by haste. Bharat Taxi can certainly be introduced, but such a transition requires foresight, preparation and adequate capacity—not afterthought.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Public comes first

A system that leaves citizens struggling for basic transport cannot be considered successful governance. Public interest must come first. If established cab services such as Ola and Uber were removed for violating regulations, the Administration must also answer a basic question: what concrete measures were taken to fill the vacuum created thereafter? With too few cabs serving thousands of passengers, fares have surged, leaving commuters with limited choices and little relief. Regulations are important, but the Administration must understand that daily hardships being faced by people cannot be ignored. Rules are meant to serve people, not make their lives more difficult. The Chandigarh Administration must immediately act, bring more reliable operators, encourage healthy competition, simplify regulations and ensure reasonable fares.

Ravinder Nath

Restrictions unjust

The ban on some app-based cab services has added to the difficulties faced by both commuters and cab drivers. The newly introduced Bharat Taxi service is, in many cases, proving more expensive than other cab options. The impact is also being felt by cab drivers. Many who previously depended on app-based platforms for their livelihood have been left without work, while those who purchased vehicles through loans are facing difficulties in meeting their repayment obligations. The Administration can make rules stricter to keep tabs on app-based cab providers, but a complete ban is not justified.

Dr HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Check taxi charges

The fares currently being charged by Bharat Taxi appear substantially higher in some cases—nearly double the rates earlier charged by other aggregators. With limited competition, commuters have fewer alternatives. The UT Administration should immediately examine Bharat Taxi’s fare structure and compare it with the prescribed rates applicable in Chandigarh. If passengers are being charged in excess of permissible fares, appropriate action should be taken in accordance with the rules, without discrimination. Wherever legally permissible, the Administration should also ensure that any excess amount collected from passengers is refunded. Affordable and transparent fares are essential to protect commuters’ interests and maintain public confidence in the new system.

NK Jhingan

Improve transport

Public transport, with about 400 buses of CTU, offers limited transport options for poor and middle-class people. Being the capital of Punjab and Haryana and a major city, the daily rush on the Tricity roads, without Metro rail, is largely due to the use of private cars and taxis. Local transport should be increased by allowing private buses instead of creating more congestion by increasing the number of cabs. Three-wheelers should be banned and the number of buses should be increased.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Go for dynamic pricing

The UT Administration must strike a balance by protecting passengers from exorbitant surge pricing while also ensuring that cab drivers earn fair wages. It could consider implementing dynamic fare caps and floor prices to create a fair price corridor, while restricting the commission that ride-hailing aggregators can charge from each ride to a maximum of 10–15%. The process for driver permits should also be simplified by relaxing the difficulties associated with single-state permits. At the same time, alternative and public transport should be encouraged by scaling up the frequency and routes of local public transport, particularly during peak hours. E-rickshaws and bike taxis could also be integrated into the wider public transport network.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Fix cab shortage

Chandigarh’s cab shortage has left commuters paying whatever drivers demand. The Chandigarh Administration should act on both sides of the problem. First, notify a transparent fare schedule, with a per-km rate and a capped surge limit, say 1.5 times the base fare, displayed on every app and inside every cab. Second, increase supply by simplifying permits and offering time-bound registration for more cabs at a reasonable fee. Third, create designated cab stands at the ISBT, railway station, PGI and Sector 17. Fourth, set up a single helpline for overcharging complaints with quick action. Finally, engage driver unions and aggregators in regular consultations.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Need more cabs

The cab problem in Chandigarh needs a solution that protects commuters without further worsening the crisis for drivers. The UT Administration should first increase the availability of cabs by simplifying permits and encouraging more drivers to join regulated platforms. At the same time, a transparent fare system should be introduced, with reasonable minimum and maximum rates during normal and peak hours. Ride-hailing platforms should clearly display the fare before booking. Better integration of e-rickshaws, buses and other public transport options can further reduce pressure on cabs.

Gaganjot Singh

Need affordable fares

The acute shortage of cabs in Chandigarh, coupled with heavy commuter dependence on app-based and other taxi services, has triggered a steep rise in fares. The situation demands urgent intervention by the UT Administration to ensure affordable, reliable and accessible transport. The Administration should adopt balanced measures to address the shortage, ensure fare transparency, curb arbitrary overcharging and strengthen public transport.

Amit Jain, Chandigarh

Expand public transit

In order to reduce dependence on cabs, it is the duty of the Administration to increase the frequency of public transport on busy routes. The Administration should also run late-night buses connecting major transit hubs such as the ISBTs in Sectors 17 and 43 and the Chandigarh railway station. A dedicated 24/7 helpline must be established to resolve riders’ fare complaints. Clear fare receipts for both parties are required, showing the exact base rate, surge multiplier, platform commission and driver payout.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Allow compliant cabs

The UT can allow compliant aggregators to resume operations after a third-party audit of their insurance, training and fare structures, instead of imposing a blanket six-month ban. The UT should also fast-track the addition of more cabs and autos to Bharat Taxi. Additionally, it can run extra CTU shuttle buses and airport services, set up single-window compliance centres for drivers who have taken loans and are now earning nothing, and use GPS-based blocking rather than roadside challans to prevent harassment.

John Mao, Chandigarh

Notify rates

Chandigarh’s cab crisis stems from a supply shock—with major app-based aggregators suspended since mid-2026 for breaching the 2025 rules, only one platform remains and fares have jumped. Short rides that once cost Rs 100 now cost Rs 175–200. The UT must act on two tracks. First, enforce the notified fares (Rs 25/km for cabs and Rs 13/km for autos) with real-time audits and heavy penalties for overcharging, and publish a simple fare calculator in the transport app. Second, restore competition quickly: fast-track compliance for suspended aggregators, cap platform commissions at 15% so drivers keep at least 80% of the fare, and add more CTU buses on peak corridors to ease demand pressure.

Ankita Jamloki

Revoke decision

The cab crisis in Chandigarh has not only taken away the right to livelihood of drivers but has also led to undue harassment of passengers. The Chandigarh Administration ought to have understood that there was a likelihood of an increase in fares due to the suspension of licences of certain cab operators and the limited alternatives available. The Chandigarh Administration must revoke the suspension and give sufficient time to the operators to comply with the norms. A balance must be preserved between the livelihood of drivers and passengers’ right to commute.

Dr Neha Saini, Chandigarh

Give drivers incentives

Regulations should not become so restrictive that the number of available cabs decreases further. Driver incentive schemes and fair pay can help keep them economically sustainable. The Administration must move beyond statements and strengthen public-private coordination through smart regulations to address urban mobility challenges. As fares rise on Chandigarh’s streets, there is a need for more cabs on the roads and affordable mobility options. The UT Administration can mandate transparent cab fare displays on common routes, along with ride-sharing options and app-based bikes.

Pooja Das

Micro-rides, fair fares

In response to rising privacy concerns, commuters increasingly prefer private transit. However, standard ride-hailing services remain unaffordable for lower-income groups. For a Union Territory operating as both a capital and a heritage centre, public welfare relies heavily on seamless mobility. To address this gap, the Administration can explore sector-wise deployment of smaller, high-efficiency micro-vehicles, such as electric shuttles or auto-rickshaws, at strategic hubs. This approach provides a cost-effective alternative that bridges personal privacy with public accessibility without overwhelming historical urban infrastructure.

To ensure fair pricing, the Administration can launch a dedicated digital portal or open network to regulate fare structures and mitigate surge pricing. By leveraging successful operational models like ride-pooling, shared fleets, or standardised franchise frameworks, localised mobility ventures can achieve scale efficiently.

Dr Madhuri Sharma, US

Adopt carpooling

The Administration should talk to cab operator companies and work towards finding a practical solution. At the same time, the Administration should also be flexible with its policies. In the meantime, people should prefer carpooling wherever possible. The government can also consider operating additional buses with greater frequency to provide commuters with more affordable alternatives. Shared taxis could also be explored as another affordable option.

Sanjeev Bishnoi, Panchkula

Bharat Taxi Admn’s response to crisis

"Bharat Taxi, positioning the driver-owned cooperative model, is the Administration's flagship response to the aggregator crisis of recent months. The licences of four private cab aggregators operating in the city — Ola, InDrive, Uber and Rapido — have been suspended for six months over violations, including non-payment of driver insurance, non-implementation of notified fares and non-functional local offices. The State Transport Authority (STA) has been running a challaning drive against vehicles still operating illegally under the suspended platforms and taking all possible steps to facilitate commuters." — Nitish Singla, STA Secretary

Question for next week

Do you think the Chandigarh Administration’s drive against the drug menace is bearing fruit? What more can be done by the authorities to root out the menace from the city?

Write to openhouse@tribunemail.com with your ideas, within 150 words, and your photograph by Thursday (October 8).