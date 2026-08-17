Structural apathy

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To revive Chandigarh’s bike-sharing scheme, we must address the structural lapses that rendered it moribund. Firstly, the infrastructure requires a holistic overhaul, including well-lit cycling tracks and GPS-enabled docks in every sector. Secondly, accessibility must be democratised through subsidised subscriptions for students, elderly and women, coupled with a robust and user-friendly mobile application informing about bike availability and facilitating cashless transactions. Thirdly, people’s engagement is paramount. We need sustained awareness campaigns, partnerships with RWAs, corporates and colleges to make the initiative popular.

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Capt Amar Jeet (retd) Chandigarh.

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Maintain tracks

The UT Administration should maintain cycle tracks properly. A provision should be made for helmets, which can be attached to cycles. Cycles should be provided free of any charge once a week. These should be available for all genders.

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NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Make it affordable

The scheme should be made affordable for daily commuters. The Administration should repair existing bicycles and docking stations. Affordable daily and monthly passes, along with incentives for frequent users, can encourage wider participation. Adequate lighting and safe parking facilities are equally important. Awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and workplaces can help promote cycling as a healthy and eco-friendly alternative to cars and two-wheelers. Most importantly, feedback should be taken from people.

Vineet Gandhi, Manimajra

Negligence to blame

The initiative failed due to the negligence of the operating agency and inadequate monitoring by the authorities. The contract to run the scheme should be awarded to another firm. The Administration should select a competent agency through a rigorous selection process. The agency should be made accountable for bicycle availability, maintenance and user satisfaction. Smart docking stations, affordable subscriptions, a reliable mobile application to check availability and make payment, and proper connectivity with city areas can help make the scheme successful.

Ravinder Nath

Modernise fleet

To revive the scheme, operators must modernise the fleet with electric bikes and integrate payment apps with it. All bicycles must be in proper working condition. Electric bikes enable riders to travel long distances in less time. Even the most challenging city terrain can be navigated easily with less effort.

Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chandigarh

Fine for misuse

Every cycle should be fitted with a proper GPS-based tracking system. The KYC (know your customer) of every user should be ensured with a reasonable security deposit or registration amount. Users must be advised to park cycles only at designated spots. If a user abandons or damages a cycle, the security amount should be forfeited. The misuse of the service must attract police action. The police should act against cyclists who violate traffic rules. Regular upkeep, adequate cycle stations and easy digital payments should also be ensured to increase its popularity.

Harinder Singh Bhalla,Chandigarh

Changing needs

I believe that the system should respond to the changing mobility needs, particularly with the growing number of students, workers, commuters and migrants. While mobile applications can provide convenient booking and real-time bicycle availability, technology should not become the only point of access. Therefore, the scheme should provide on-site support and payment through smart cards. Affordable daily, weekly and monthly passes may encourage regular use. Reliable bicycles, well-maintained docking stations and integration with public transport are equally important.

Jeevan Jyoti, Chandigarh University

Work out rental plans

Chandigarh’s bike-sharing scheme needs better management and wider participation. The Administration should provide properly maintained docking stations and bicycles. More docking stations should be opened near colleges, markets, offices and bus stops. Affordable rental plans, especially for students and daily commuters, can encourage regular use. The mobile app should also be simple, reliable and easy to use. At the same time, proper cycling tracks, streetlights and road safety measures are needed to make people feel comfortable while riding.

Ankita Jamloki, Kharar

Respect public assets

The respect for public property remains limited as society is still adapting to collective responsibility. I recall the 1960s when the Punjab Government introduced zinc trash cans in government quarters across various sectors in Chandigarh. At that time, these were considered a novelty, but instead of being used for waste disposal, they were commonly repurposed as “atta drums” for storing flour in nearly every household. This shows how public initiatives often face cultural resistance.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Ensure proper upkeep

Chandigarh’s bike-sharing system has a good foundation. However, it has been marred by poor maintenance, thefts, and uneven distribution of bicycles. There are many docking stations without bikes. There is a lack of docking stations near bus stands, railway station, educational institutions, hospitals, offices, markets and densely populated residential areas. Moreover, cycle tracks are in a poor shape at several places. Stringent laws should be made for the blocking of cycle tracks. The Chandigarh Administration must consider introducing monthly passes for students and employees.

Gurpreet S Malhotra, Kansal

Fix shortcomings

The scheme should be revived but its earlier shortcomings must be addressed first. A reliable user-friendly app, well-maintained bicycles and trained personnel at docking stations are essential. A single agency should manage the service across Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, enabling commuters to pick a cycle in one city and return it at a station in another. Students may be engaged to guide first-time users and promote cycling on college campuses. Dedicated cycle tracks should be smooth, properly carpeted, well-lit and clearly marked, with regular maintenance and adequate docking stations. Cycles should be serviced frequently and damaged ones promptly replaced. Affordable fares, monthly passes and incentives for regular users can increase participation.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Increase availability

Bicycles should be easily available at bus stops, markets, colleges, universities, parks and in residential areas. The bicycles should be clean, safe and in good condition. The booking system should also be simple. People should be able to book and return bicycles easily through a mobile app. Charges should be low. Weekly and monthly passes can also be introduced. The government should create awareness about the benefits of cycling. Schools, colleges and offices can organise cycling events. Existing tracks should be repaired and new ones should connect key areas.

Dr Kumud Sachdeva, Dera Bassi

Improve experience

Chandigarh’s bike-sharing project was designed to make short-distance travel cleaner, cheaper and less dependent on private vehicles. Launched in 2021 and completed in September 2024, the scheme was planned around 5,000 bicycles and over 600 docking stations. Yet theft, vandalism, poor maintenance and uneven availability have weakened public confidence. Reports in 2025 highlighted declining ridership and bikes lying unused at several locations. Reviving the scheme requires more than adding bicycles. The Administration should ensure regular maintenance, stronger CCTV and police monitoring, and prompt redistribution of bikes between high and low-demand areas. Affordable student passes and incentives for frequent users can boost participation. Cycle tracks must also be safe and free from encroachments.

Saloni Kumari, Kharar

Fix technical issues

The Chandigarh Administration should fix technical problems.The authorities should increase the number of bicycles at busy locations, give students discount, ensure refund if a ride fails, deploy security to prevent vandalism and provide affordable passes. Finally, public awareness campaigns can highlight the benefits of cycling.

Karman, Chandigarh

Make it affordable

It requires several steps to revive the scheme and encourage wider participation. Fees should be reasonable. There should be proper arrangement for the technical support in case of any queries related to this scheme. There is a need to create awareness among residents about scheme.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Focus on service

The authorities should ensure that bicycles are available at convenient locations and properly maintained. Safe streets, smooth services and smart stations can make cycling more appealing. Affordable fares, student discounts and easy digital payments would encourage more people to participate. Building dedicated cycling tracks is also imperative for commuter safety. Moreover, an effective awareness campaign can highlight the health and environmental benefits of cycling.

Devanjana Yadav, Chandigarh

Intent alone inadequate

Chandigarh’s bike-sharing scheme lies abandoned. Docking stations stand empty. Apps stopped working. Cycles disappeared years ago. Revival needs more than intent. Community participation comes first. RWAs should adopt docking stations. Local shopkeepers may act as informal custodians. Public dashboards should show station uptime, cycle availability and ridership numbers.

Vrinda Garg, Chandigarh

Make plans attractive

The scheme can be revived by making it more convenient, affordable and accessible. More bicycles should be provided near colleges, offices, markets and residential areas. The mobile app should be improved to provide accurate information about bike availability and docking stations. Affordable membership plans, student discounts and reward points can encourage regular use. Proper maintenance, safer and dedicated cycling tracks are also essential to build public confidence. The Administration should also regularly collect feedback from users and address problems quickly.

Ishita Mukherjee,

Chandigarh University

Dockless e-bikes

To revive Chandigarh’s bike-sharing scheme, smarter planning and better infrastructure are needed. The city should roll out GPS-fitted dockless e-bikes. Hubs should be set up near bus terminals, colleges and markets. Fares must be pocket-friendly. Safety is the key. Provide protected tracks, proper lighting and helmets at docking points. A seamless app with UPI payments, live bike tracking and reward points for regular users will boost usage. Schools, colleges and offices should run awareness drives regarding the benefits of the scheme.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Introduce modern bikes

The city Administration should consider reviving the project with modern smart bikes, better security and more convenient docking points. Introductory or reduced fares could also encourage people to adopt cycling. The service can gradually be expanded across the Tricity to promote healthy and eco-friendly transportation. The Administration could also introduce a “Green Environment Day” once a month, restricting the use of private vehicles, except for emergency purposes.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Hold awareness camps

User-friendly mobile applications should be built to ensure maximum participation. CCTV cameras should be installed at docking stations while bicycles should be fitted with the GPS system. There should also be dedicated cycle parks. Schools, colleges and offices should adopt vehicle-free days. Residents should be educated and made aware about incidents of theft to end the menace.

Bani Simar Kaur, Chandigarh

Conduct audit of fleet

The scheme, which was designed to ensure last-mile connectivity with about 5,000 bicycles and 617 docking stations, faces problems of vandalism, poor availability and declining usage. Thus, its revival should focus less on adding bicycles and more on restoring reliability, convenience and public trust. Firstly, conduct a city-wide audit of the existing fleet and remove unusable ones, as otherwise it would merely increase maintenance costs. Secondly, real-time availability and charges and refunds should be displayed accurately on the mobile app. Thirdly, CCTV cameras should be installed around vulnerable docking points, GPS-based tracking should be ensured, tamper-resistant components and stronger coordination between multiple agencies are required to prevent vandalism and theft. Fourthly, the scheme should prioritise home-to-office, hostel-to-campus and market connectivity rather than functioning as a recreational facility around tourist locations such as Sukhna Lake.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Make it participative

Chandigarh’s bike-sharing scheme needs to focus first on making the service genuinely convenient for the public. Bicycles should be easily available at key locations such as colleges, markets, offices, parks and public transport points, with sufficient availability during peak hours. Pricing also needs to encourage regular use through affordable fares, student discounts and monthly passes. The app should make the process simple, with real-time availability, easy unlocking and payments, transparent pricing and convenient pick-up and drop-off points. The final step is creating wider awareness, particularly among younger users. Chandigarh may introduce weekend cycling groups, local challenges and community rides, supported by social media. The aim should be to make bike-sharing an easy, affordable and familiar part of everyday city life.

Gorvi Rawat Chandigarh

Fit GPS trackers

There is a need to upgrade the infrastructure to expand the bike-sharing scheme. There should be a user-friendly app that can be easily used by everyone. You should not only contribute to your health, but also to your environment. It has been noticed that the bikes are being stolen, so to prevent it, CCTV cameras should be installed and GPS trackers should be attached to

the bicycles.

Ayaan Singla, Ambala Cantt

Give special discounts

To revive the scheme, the Administration should focus on convenience, safety and affordability. All bicycles must be repaired regularly. The mobile app should be easy to use with fast customer support. Setting up stations near schools, colleges, markets and bus stops will make bikes easily available. Offering special student discounts and daily reward points will encourage regular use. Keeping cycling tracks clean, well-lit, and dedicated only to cyclists will build confidence among riders. Creating awareness through local events and making bike sharing simple and budget friendly will encourage maximum public participation.

Vihaan Yadav, Panchkula

Deploy staff

To make the project successful, issues like app glitches, damaged cycles and drained batteries. must be addressed. The chaos and confusion caused by these problems can be prevented by deploying staff. This will also help in preventing vandalism. The Installation of CCTV cameras at docking stations should also be ensured. A dedicated helpline will allow people to report cycle left away from docking stations. Improved Internet connectivity is essential for real-time monitoring.

Devank

User-friendly app

The authorities should ensure proper maintenance of docking stations near schools, markets, offices and residential areas. The scheme should have a simple, reliable and user-friendly app. The authorities should also hold awareness drives.

Jayant Banka, Chandigarh

Question for next week

What should India do to stop the auction of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture abroad and bring back what has already been sold? Write to openhouse@tribunemail.com with your ideas, within 150 words and your photograph, by Thursday (August 20).